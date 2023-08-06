LOS ANGELES (91)
N.Ogwumike 6-11 7-8 20, Samuelson 4-7 2-2 13, Stevens 7-11 2-2 17, Canada 2-9 9-10 15, Clarendon 3-6 0-0 7, Hamby 1-7 2-3 4, Burrell 0-1 5-6 5, Cooke 4-7 0-0 10, Thomas 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-59 27-31 91.
WASHINGTON (83)
Hines-Allen 2-8 1-2 5, Sykes 5-11 5-9 17, Hawkins 9-13 2-3 23, Cloud 6-12 1-1 13, Walker-Kimbrough 1-3 3-4 5, Goree 1-2 1-1 3, Egbo 3-7 2-3 8, Harper 0-0 0-0 0, Meng 2-6 3-4 9. Totals 29-62 18-27 83.
|Los Angeles
|19
|24
|18
|30
|—
|91
|Washington
|17
|19
|29
|18
|—
|83
3-Point Goals_Los Angeles 10-21 (Samuelson 3-6, Cooke 2-2, Canada 2-7, N.Ogwumike 1-1, Clarendon 1-2, Stevens 1-2, Burrell 0-1), Washington 7-14 (Hawkins 3-5, Sykes 2-2, Meng 2-5, Cloud 0-1, Hines-Allen 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Los Angeles 32 (N.Ogwumike 10), Washington 24 (Cloud 6). Assists_Los Angeles 21 (Canada 7), Washington 19 (Cloud 7). Total Fouls_Los Angeles 23, Washington 23. A_4,073 (4,200)
