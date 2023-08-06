|FG
|FT
|Reb
|LOS ANGELES
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|N.Ogwumike
|31:34
|6-11
|7-8
|2-10
|5
|2
|20
|Samuelson
|30:21
|4-7
|2-2
|0-1
|2
|3
|13
|Stevens
|24:40
|7-11
|2-2
|1-6
|1
|5
|17
|Canada
|40:00
|2-9
|9-10
|0-4
|7
|2
|15
|Clarendon
|21:14
|3-6
|0-0
|1-3
|1
|2
|7
|Hamby
|22:44
|1-7
|2-3
|2-7
|3
|4
|4
|Cooke
|19:17
|4-7
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|10
|Thomas
|6:31
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|2
|0
|Burrell
|3:39
|0-1
|5-6
|0-0
|0
|1
|5
|Totals
|200:00
|27-59
|27-31
|6-32
|21
|23
|91
Percentages: FG .458, FT .871.
3-Point Goals: 10-21, .476 (Samuelson 3-6, Cooke 2-2, Canada 2-7, N.Ogwumike 1-1, Clarendon 1-2, Stevens 1-2, Burrell 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 3 (N.Ogwumike 2, Cooke).
Turnovers: 15 (N.Ogwumike 5, Stevens 4, Canada 3, Clarendon, Cooke, Hamby).
Steals: 11 (Canada 4, Stevens 4, Hamby 2, Thomas).
Technical Fouls: Clarendon, 00:33 fourth.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|WASHINGTON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Hines-Allen
|23:52
|2-8
|1-2
|0-2
|4
|2
|5
|Sykes
|32:55
|5-11
|5-9
|0-3
|6
|4
|17
|Hawkins
|29:20
|9-13
|2-3
|0-3
|1
|4
|23
|Cloud
|34:59
|6-12
|1-1
|1-6
|7
|4
|13
|Walker-Kimbrough
|33:34
|1-3
|3-4
|0-1
|1
|3
|5
|Meng
|18:23
|2-6
|3-4
|0-1
|0
|0
|9
|Egbo
|18:21
|3-7
|2-3
|1-4
|0
|5
|8
|Goree
|8:27
|1-2
|1-1
|2-4
|0
|1
|3
|Harper
|0:09
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200:00
|29-62
|18-27
|4-24
|19
|23
|83
Percentages: FG .468, FT .667.
3-Point Goals: 7-14, .500 (Hawkins 3-5, Sykes 2-2, Meng 2-5, Cloud 0-1, Hines-Allen 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 14. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Egbo).
Turnovers: 16 (Cloud 5, Sykes 5, Hawkins 2, Meng 2, Egbo, Hines-Allen).
Steals: 7 (Cloud 3, Walker-Kimbrough 2, Egbo, Hawkins).
Technical Fouls: Sykes, 3:28 second; Sykes, 00:33 fourth.
|Los Angeles
|19
|24
|18
|30
|—
|91
|Washington
|17
|19
|29
|18
|—
|83
A_4,073 (4,200). T_2:13.
