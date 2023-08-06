FGFTReb
LOS ANGELESMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
N.Ogwumike31:346-117-82-105220
Samuelson30:214-72-20-12313
Stevens24:407-112-21-61517
Canada40:002-99-100-47215
Clarendon21:143-60-01-3127
Hamby22:441-72-32-7344
Cooke19:174-70-00-10210
Thomas6:310-00-00-0220
Burrell3:390-15-60-0015
Totals200:0027-5927-316-32212391

Percentages: FG .458, FT .871.

3-Point Goals: 10-21, .476 (Samuelson 3-6, Cooke 2-2, Canada 2-7, N.Ogwumike 1-1, Clarendon 1-2, Stevens 1-2, Burrell 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 3 (N.Ogwumike 2, Cooke).

Turnovers: 15 (N.Ogwumike 5, Stevens 4, Canada 3, Clarendon, Cooke, Hamby).

Steals: 11 (Canada 4, Stevens 4, Hamby 2, Thomas).

Technical Fouls: Clarendon, 00:33 fourth.

FGFTReb
WASHINGTONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Hines-Allen23:522-81-20-2425
Sykes32:555-115-90-36417
Hawkins29:209-132-30-31423
Cloud34:596-121-11-67413
Walker-Kimbrough33:341-33-40-1135
Meng18:232-63-40-1009
Egbo18:213-72-31-4058
Goree8:271-21-12-4013
Harper0:090-00-00-0000
Totals200:0029-6218-274-24192383

Percentages: FG .468, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 7-14, .500 (Hawkins 3-5, Sykes 2-2, Meng 2-5, Cloud 0-1, Hines-Allen 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 14. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Egbo).

Turnovers: 16 (Cloud 5, Sykes 5, Hawkins 2, Meng 2, Egbo, Hines-Allen).

Steals: 7 (Cloud 3, Walker-Kimbrough 2, Egbo, Hawkins).

Technical Fouls: Sykes, 3:28 second; Sykes, 00:33 fourth.

Los Angeles1924183091
Washington1719291883

A_4,073 (4,200). T_2:13.

