FGFTReb
DALLASMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Gray26:333-113-32-63410
Sabally22:143-74-50-44412
McCowan13:592-40-03-5124
Mabrey29:357-171-41-43416
Ogunbowale28:026-161-30-11316
Harrison24:547-135-74-82120
Thornton22:310-10-01-4220
Burton13:511-10-00-1013
Harris12:203-30-00-1118
Collier3:381-10-01-1022
Kuier2:230-00-00-0000
Totals200:0033-7414-2212-35172491

Percentages: FG .446, FT .636.

3-Point Goals: 11-27, .407 (Ogunbowale 3-9, Harris 2-2, Sabally 2-5, Burton 1-1, Harrison 1-1, Gray 1-3, Mabrey 1-5, Thornton 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 3.

Blocked Shots: 0

Turnovers: 9 (Harrison 2, McCowan 2, Burton, Harris, Mabrey, Ogunbowale, Sabally).

Steals: 10 (Harrison 3, Ogunbowale 3, Gray 2, Burton, Sabally).

Technical Fouls: Sabally, 4:50 fourth; Ogunbowale, 00:00 fourth.

FGFTReb
LOS ANGELESMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
N.Ogwumike32:277-102-31-103016
Samuelson38:185-71-20-11213
Cambage26:527-105-61-86519
Brown29:151-50-00-5323
Carter20:314-71-30-2309
Sykes26:538-119-110-16425
C.Ogwumike16:102-30-00-2144
Nelson-Ododa5:532-30-00-0024
Walker3:410-00-00-0010
Totals200:0036-5618-252-29232093

Percentages: FG .643, FT .720.

3-Point Goals: 3-8, .375 (Samuelson 2-3, Brown 1-4, Carter 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Cambage 4).

Turnovers: 15 (Sykes 4, Carter 3, N.Ogwumike 2, Samuelson 2, Brown, C.Ogwumike, Nelson-Ododa, Walker).

Steals: 7 (Carter 2, Samuelson 2, Sykes 2, Brown).

Technical Fouls: Ogwumike, 4:50 fourth.

Dallas1525252691
Los Angeles2824212093

A_4,852 (18,997). T_2:07.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you