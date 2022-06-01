|FG
|FT
|Reb
|DALLAS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Gray
|26:33
|3-11
|3-3
|2-6
|3
|4
|10
|Sabally
|22:14
|3-7
|4-5
|0-4
|4
|4
|12
|McCowan
|13:59
|2-4
|0-0
|3-5
|1
|2
|4
|Mabrey
|29:35
|7-17
|1-4
|1-4
|3
|4
|16
|Ogunbowale
|28:02
|6-16
|1-3
|0-1
|1
|3
|16
|Harrison
|24:54
|7-13
|5-7
|4-8
|2
|1
|20
|Thornton
|22:31
|0-1
|0-0
|1-4
|2
|2
|0
|Burton
|13:51
|1-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|3
|Harris
|12:20
|3-3
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|1
|8
|Collier
|3:38
|1-1
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|2
|2
|Kuier
|2:23
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200:00
|33-74
|14-22
|12-35
|17
|24
|91
Percentages: FG .446, FT .636.
3-Point Goals: 11-27, .407 (Ogunbowale 3-9, Harris 2-2, Sabally 2-5, Burton 1-1, Harrison 1-1, Gray 1-3, Mabrey 1-5, Thornton 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 3.
Blocked Shots: 0
Turnovers: 9 (Harrison 2, McCowan 2, Burton, Harris, Mabrey, Ogunbowale, Sabally).
Steals: 10 (Harrison 3, Ogunbowale 3, Gray 2, Burton, Sabally).
Technical Fouls: Sabally, 4:50 fourth; Ogunbowale, 00:00 fourth.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|LOS ANGELES
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|N.Ogwumike
|32:27
|7-10
|2-3
|1-10
|3
|0
|16
|Samuelson
|38:18
|5-7
|1-2
|0-1
|1
|2
|13
|Cambage
|26:52
|7-10
|5-6
|1-8
|6
|5
|19
|Brown
|29:15
|1-5
|0-0
|0-5
|3
|2
|3
|Carter
|20:31
|4-7
|1-3
|0-2
|3
|0
|9
|Sykes
|26:53
|8-11
|9-11
|0-1
|6
|4
|25
|C.Ogwumike
|16:10
|2-3
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|4
|4
|Nelson-Ododa
|5:53
|2-3
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|4
|Walker
|3:41
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200:00
|36-56
|18-25
|2-29
|23
|20
|93
Percentages: FG .643, FT .720.
3-Point Goals: 3-8, .375 (Samuelson 2-3, Brown 1-4, Carter 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Cambage 4).
Turnovers: 15 (Sykes 4, Carter 3, N.Ogwumike 2, Samuelson 2, Brown, C.Ogwumike, Nelson-Ododa, Walker).
Steals: 7 (Carter 2, Samuelson 2, Sykes 2, Brown).
Technical Fouls: Ogwumike, 4:50 fourth.
|Dallas
|15
|25
|25
|26
|—
|91
|Los Angeles
|28
|24
|21
|20
|—
|93
A_4,852 (18,997). T_2:07.
