PHOENIX (94)
DeShields 7-13 2-3 17, Turner 5-5 0-0 10, Charles 7-10 5-6 21, Diggins-Smith 11-17 4-4 28, Taurasi 2-10 5-5 11, Thomas 0-2 0-0 0, Anigwe 0-0 0-0 0, Gustafson 2-3 3-5 7. Totals 34-60 19-23 94.
LOS ANGELES (99)
Kat.Samuelson 5-8 3-4 17, N.Ogwumike 9-14 3-4 23, Cambage 8-13 5-5 21, Brown 4-5 0-0 10, Canada 3-9 1-2 7, C.Ogwumike 1-3 1-2 3, Carter 6-9 0-0 12, Sykes 3-5 0-0 6. Totals 39-66 13-17 99.
|Phoenix
|22
|23
|25
|24
|—
|94
|Los Angeles
|22
|34
|24
|19
|—
|99
3-Point Goals_Phoenix 7-20 (Charles 2-3, Diggins-Smith 2-4, Taurasi 2-8, DeShields 1-2, Gustafson 0-1, Thomas 0-2), Los Angeles 8-11 (Kat.Samuelson 4-5, Brown 2-2, N.Ogwumike 2-2, C.Ogwumike 0-1, Canada 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Phoenix 26 (Charles 7), Los Angeles 24 (Cambage 7). Assists_Phoenix 21 (DeShields 9), Los Angeles 24 (Canada 6). Total Fouls_Phoenix 17, Los Angeles 15. A_4,020 (18,997)
