AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
George4434.2356-773.461130-340181-207.874102323.3
Leonard3432.4274-551.49757-150147-169.87075222.1
Powell5025.8284-584.486101-242182-226.80585117.0
Morris5328.7243-565.430104-27464-82.78065412.3
Wall3422.2138-338.40833-10977-113.68138611.4
Jackson5225.7214-512.41877-22061-66.92456610.9
Zubac5929.4237-384.6170-2128-183.69960210.2
Gordon224.05-15.3333-87-8.8752010.0
Mann6023.5213-407.52358-14868-88.7735529.2
Kennard3520.798-211.46459-13219-20.9502747.8
Hyland216.04-10.4002-45-7.714157.5
Plumlee217.54-41.0000-06-61.000147.0
Boston2111.851-121.42112-2929-38.7631436.8
Batum5721.7113-277.40885-22527-41.6593385.9
Covington3616.269-170.40635-10525-34.7351985.5
Brown348.561-96.6350-033-72.4581554.6
Coffey4014.353-136.39010-3745-55.8181614.0
Preston139.418-41.4395-180-2.000413.2
Diabate1710.121-40.5251-210-16.625533.1
TEAM61241.22456-5235.469772-20451114-1433.7776798111.4
OPPONENTS61241.22498-5316.470745-20471038-1367.7596779111.1
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
George322362686.12315.312006414515
Leonard421692116.21374.0480475118
Powell201351553.1881.81000418216
Morris242002244.2971.81161334521
Wall1478922.71785.2590278012
Jackson22941162.21833.592038965
Zubac19640259810.1621.117402310177
Gordon0442.0105.010202
Mann571682253.81302.21080325719
Kennard677832.4371.147019304
Hyland3473.531.560230
Plumlee29115.563.050211
Boston722291.419.92109120
Batum501902404.2841.51170343840
Covington251081333.7461.3680252328
Brown57821394.14.138031414
Coffey1635511.3491.24807173
Preston220221.7272.1702100
Diabate2916452.63.2130596
TEAM6042049265343.5139422.911881415814281
OPPONENTS6032021262443.0149324.511880461752259

