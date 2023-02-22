|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|George
|44
|34.2
|356-773
|.461
|130-340
|181-207
|.874
|1023
|23.3
|Leonard
|34
|32.4
|274-551
|.497
|57-150
|147-169
|.870
|752
|22.1
|Powell
|50
|25.8
|284-584
|.486
|101-242
|182-226
|.805
|851
|17.0
|Morris
|53
|28.7
|243-565
|.430
|104-274
|64-82
|.780
|654
|12.3
|Wall
|34
|22.2
|138-338
|.408
|33-109
|77-113
|.681
|386
|11.4
|Jackson
|52
|25.7
|214-512
|.418
|77-220
|61-66
|.924
|566
|10.9
|Zubac
|59
|29.4
|237-384
|.617
|0-2
|128-183
|.699
|602
|10.2
|Gordon
|2
|24.0
|5-15
|.333
|3-8
|7-8
|.875
|20
|10.0
|Mann
|60
|23.5
|213-407
|.523
|58-148
|68-88
|.773
|552
|9.2
|Kennard
|35
|20.7
|98-211
|.464
|59-132
|19-20
|.950
|274
|7.8
|Hyland
|2
|16.0
|4-10
|.400
|2-4
|5-7
|.714
|15
|7.5
|Plumlee
|2
|17.5
|4-4
|1.000
|0-0
|6-6
|1.000
|14
|7.0
|Boston
|21
|11.8
|51-121
|.421
|12-29
|29-38
|.763
|143
|6.8
|Batum
|57
|21.7
|113-277
|.408
|85-225
|27-41
|.659
|338
|5.9
|Covington
|36
|16.2
|69-170
|.406
|35-105
|25-34
|.735
|198
|5.5
|Brown
|34
|8.5
|61-96
|.635
|0-0
|33-72
|.458
|155
|4.6
|Coffey
|40
|14.3
|53-136
|.390
|10-37
|45-55
|.818
|161
|4.0
|Preston
|13
|9.4
|18-41
|.439
|5-18
|0-2
|.000
|41
|3.2
|Diabate
|17
|10.1
|21-40
|.525
|1-2
|10-16
|.625
|53
|3.1
|TEAM
|61
|241.2
|2456-5235
|.469
|772-2045
|1114-1433
|.777
|6798
|111.4
|OPPONENTS
|61
|241.2
|2498-5316
|.470
|745-2047
|1038-1367
|.759
|6779
|111.1
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|George
|32
|236
|268
|6.1
|231
|5.3
|120
|0
|64
|145
|15
|Leonard
|42
|169
|211
|6.2
|137
|4.0
|48
|0
|47
|51
|18
|Powell
|20
|135
|155
|3.1
|88
|1.8
|100
|0
|41
|82
|16
|Morris
|24
|200
|224
|4.2
|97
|1.8
|116
|1
|33
|45
|21
|Wall
|14
|78
|92
|2.7
|178
|5.2
|59
|0
|27
|80
|12
|Jackson
|22
|94
|116
|2.2
|183
|3.5
|92
|0
|38
|96
|5
|Zubac
|196
|402
|598
|10.1
|62
|1.1
|174
|0
|23
|101
|77
|Gordon
|0
|4
|4
|2.0
|10
|5.0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|Mann
|57
|168
|225
|3.8
|130
|2.2
|108
|0
|32
|57
|19
|Kennard
|6
|77
|83
|2.4
|37
|1.1
|47
|0
|19
|30
|4
|Hyland
|3
|4
|7
|3.5
|3
|1.5
|6
|0
|2
|3
|0
|Plumlee
|2
|9
|11
|5.5
|6
|3.0
|5
|0
|2
|1
|1
|Boston
|7
|22
|29
|1.4
|19
|.9
|21
|0
|9
|12
|0
|Batum
|50
|190
|240
|4.2
|84
|1.5
|117
|0
|34
|38
|40
|Covington
|25
|108
|133
|3.7
|46
|1.3
|68
|0
|25
|23
|28
|Brown
|57
|82
|139
|4.1
|4
|.1
|38
|0
|3
|14
|14
|Coffey
|16
|35
|51
|1.3
|49
|1.2
|48
|0
|7
|17
|3
|Preston
|2
|20
|22
|1.7
|27
|2.1
|7
|0
|2
|10
|0
|Diabate
|29
|16
|45
|2.6
|3
|.2
|13
|0
|5
|9
|6
|TEAM
|604
|2049
|2653
|43.5
|1394
|22.9
|1188
|1
|415
|814
|281
|OPPONENTS
|603
|2021
|2624
|43.0
|1493
|24.5
|1188
|0
|461
|752
|259
