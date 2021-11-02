|Los Angeles Galaxy
|1
|0
|—
|1
|Seattle
|0
|1
|—
|1
First Half_1, Los Angeles Galaxy, Chicharito, 15 (DePuy), 19th minute.
Second Half_2, Seattle, Ruidiaz, 17 (penalty kick), 51st.
Goalies_Los Angeles Galaxy, Jonathan Bond, Jonathan Klinsmann; Seattle, Stefan Frei, Stefan Cleveland.
Yellow Cards_Rowe, Seattle, 65th; Bond, Los Angeles Galaxy, 81st+3; Araujo, Los Angeles Galaxy, 90th+2; Steres, Los Angeles Galaxy, 90th+4.
Referee_Joseph Dickerson. Assistant Referees_Cameron Blanchard, Jeff Hosking, Jose Carlos Rivero. 4th Official_Ramy Touchan.
A_32,781.
Lineups
Los Angeles Galaxy_Jonathan Bond; Julian Araujo, Nick DePuy, Oniel Fisher, Derrick Williams; Efrain Alvarez (Samuel Grandsir, 63rd), Jonathan Dos Santos (Sacha Kljestan, 77th), Sebastian Lletget (Victor Vazquez, 63rd), Rayan Raveloson; Kevin Cabral, Chicharito (Daniel Steres, 87th).
Seattle_Stefan Frei; Xavier Arreaga, Yeimar Gomez Andrade, Bradley Shaun Smith (Nicolas Benezet, 74th), Nouhou Tolo (Shane O'Neill, 49th); Joao Paulo, Nicolas Lodeiro (Fredy Montero, 73rd), Alex Roldan, Cristian Roldan, Kelyn Rowe; Raul Ruidiaz (Jordan Morris, 60th).