THROUGH GAMES OF FRIDAY, DEC. 23, 2022

Los Angeles Kings

POSNO.PLAYERGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPSHGWSPCTG
F22Kevin Fiala36102535226301106.094
F11Anze Kopitar361019294410174.135
F33Viktor Arvidsson3291524-31040274.122
F24Phillip Danault3691423-42220170.129
F9Adrian Kempe3613102332220297.134
F13Gabriel Vilardi35148222640372.194
D8Drew Doughty352182032020064.031
D50Sean Durzi3341519-71610145.089
F34Arthur Kaliyev3491019-2670079.114
F12Trevor Moore3671219-46111115.061
F46Blake Lizotte367815-22700151.137
D3Matt Roy364812-11200066.061
F91Carl Grundstrom336410-61010149.122
F19Alex Iafallo133695610123.130
D44Mikey Anderson3626881200044.045
D26Sean Walker29167-41600040.025
D2Alexander Edler31156-22000132.031
F28Jaret Anderson-Dolan21325-1000027.111
F89Rasmus Kupari202351800014.143
F55Quinton Byfield8033-140005.000
F48Brendan Lemieux15033-22800015.000
D92Brandt Clarke9022-1600011.000
F68Samuel Fagemo31120000011.000
D7Tobias Bjornfot4011100007.000
F17Lias Andersson1000-100001.000
D57Jacob Moverare2000-100006.000
D53Jordan Spence2000000002.000
TEAM TOTALS36117205322-13293291161190.098
OPPONENT TOTALS361262153419339365171062.119
POSNOGOALTENDERGPMINSAVGWLOTSOGASASV%GAPIM
32Jonathan Quick2112013.548831716010.882002
40Cal Petersen105433.765320342570.868000
29Pheonix Copley74332.496100182010.91010
TEAM TOTALS3621913.421912511231059.881117205293
OPPONENT TOTALS3621913.141713621131186.902126215339

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you