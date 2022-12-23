THROUGH GAMES OF FRIDAY, DEC. 23, 2022
Los Angeles Kings
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|22
|Kevin Fiala
|36
|10
|25
|35
|2
|26
|3
|0
|1
|106
|.094
|F
|11
|Anze Kopitar
|36
|10
|19
|29
|4
|4
|1
|0
|1
|74
|.135
|F
|33
|Viktor Arvidsson
|32
|9
|15
|24
|-3
|10
|4
|0
|2
|74
|.122
|F
|24
|Phillip Danault
|36
|9
|14
|23
|-4
|22
|2
|0
|1
|70
|.129
|F
|9
|Adrian Kempe
|36
|13
|10
|23
|3
|22
|2
|0
|2
|97
|.134
|F
|13
|Gabriel Vilardi
|35
|14
|8
|22
|2
|6
|4
|0
|3
|72
|.194
|D
|8
|Drew Doughty
|35
|2
|18
|20
|3
|20
|2
|0
|0
|64
|.031
|D
|50
|Sean Durzi
|33
|4
|15
|19
|-7
|16
|1
|0
|1
|45
|.089
|F
|34
|Arthur Kaliyev
|34
|9
|10
|19
|-2
|6
|7
|0
|0
|79
|.114
|F
|12
|Trevor Moore
|36
|7
|12
|19
|-4
|6
|1
|1
|1
|115
|.061
|F
|46
|Blake Lizotte
|36
|7
|8
|15
|-2
|27
|0
|0
|1
|51
|.137
|D
|3
|Matt Roy
|36
|4
|8
|12
|-1
|12
|0
|0
|0
|66
|.061
|F
|91
|Carl Grundstrom
|33
|6
|4
|10
|-6
|10
|1
|0
|1
|49
|.122
|F
|19
|Alex Iafallo
|13
|3
|6
|9
|5
|6
|1
|0
|1
|23
|.130
|D
|44
|Mikey Anderson
|36
|2
|6
|8
|8
|12
|0
|0
|0
|44
|.045
|D
|26
|Sean Walker
|29
|1
|6
|7
|-4
|16
|0
|0
|0
|40
|.025
|D
|2
|Alexander Edler
|31
|1
|5
|6
|-2
|20
|0
|0
|1
|32
|.031
|F
|28
|Jaret Anderson-Dolan
|21
|3
|2
|5
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|.111
|F
|89
|Rasmus Kupari
|20
|2
|3
|5
|1
|8
|0
|0
|0
|14
|.143
|F
|55
|Quinton Byfield
|8
|0
|3
|3
|-1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|5
|.000
|F
|48
|Brendan Lemieux
|15
|0
|3
|3
|-2
|28
|0
|0
|0
|15
|.000
|D
|92
|Brandt Clarke
|9
|0
|2
|2
|-1
|6
|0
|0
|0
|11
|.000
|F
|68
|Samuel Fagemo
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1.000
|D
|7
|Tobias Bjornfot
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|.000
|F
|17
|Lias Andersson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|D
|57
|Jacob Moverare
|2
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|.000
|D
|53
|Jordan Spence
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|36
|117
|205
|322
|-13
|293
|29
|1
|16
|1190
|.098
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|36
|126
|215
|341
|9
|339
|36
|5
|17
|1062
|.119
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|32
|Jonathan Quick
|21
|1201
|3.54
|8
|8
|3
|1
|71
|601
|0.882
|0
|0
|2
|40
|Cal Petersen
|10
|543
|3.76
|5
|3
|2
|0
|34
|257
|0.868
|0
|0
|0
|29
|Pheonix Copley
|7
|433
|2.49
|6
|1
|0
|0
|18
|201
|0.91
|0
|1
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|36
|2191
|3.42
|19
|12
|5
|1
|123
|1059
|.881
|117
|205
|293
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|36
|2191
|3.14
|17
|13
|6
|2
|113
|1186
|.902
|126
|215
|339
