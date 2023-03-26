THROUGH GAMES OF SUNDAY, MARCH 26, 2023

Los Angeles Kings

POSNO.PLAYERGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPSHGWSPCTG
F22Kevin Fiala66224668052702200.110
F11Anze Kopitar72264066194604146.178
F9Adrian Kempe723422562040925216.157
F33Viktor Arvidsson67222850-318812193.114
F24Phillip Danault72183250-853301139.129
D8Drew Doughty71740471534301130.054
F13Gabriel Vilardi622318411218506122.189
D50Sean Durzi6272734-113710198.071
F19Alex Iafallo491119301116504107.103
F46Blake Lizotte7210203096400196.104
F34Arthur Kaliyev47111324-410800104.106
F12Trevor Moore4981624-110111138.058
D3Matt Roy7291524618012126.071
F55Quinton Byfield4331821112410059.051
D44Mikey Anderson7251520223810184.060
F91Carl Grundstrom4711617-11610174.149
F89Rasmus Kupari5631215-21000043.070
D26Sean Walker6231013-43400186.035
F28Jaret Anderson-Dolan437512-9200253.132
D2Alexander Edler60291103400154.037
D84Vladislav Gavrikov101347600013.077
F68Samuel Fagemo9213-400005.400
F22Brendan Lemieux27033-65300022.000
D92Brandt Clarke9022-1600011.000
D7Tobias Bjornfot80110600010.000
F17Zack MacEwen5011120004.000
D53Jordan Spence5011300006.000
F17Lias Andersson1000-100001.000
D57Jacob Moverare2000-100006.000
F39Alex Turcotte4000-250002.000
TEAM TOTALS7224542466978615595362349.104
OPPONENT TOTALS72227383610-97669588272010.113
POSNOGOALTENDERGPMINSAVGWLOTSOGASASV%GAPIM
29Pheonix Copley3218142.6122431798220.9040119
32Jonathan Quick3116983.5111341997980.876002
40Cal Petersen105433.765320342570.868000
70Joonas Korpisalo53041.77401091270.929000
TEAM TOTALS7243893.0742201022212003.887245424615
OPPONENT TOTALS7243893.2130321032312335.896227383669

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you