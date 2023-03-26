THROUGH GAMES OF SUNDAY, MARCH 26, 2023
Los Angeles Kings
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|22
|Kevin Fiala
|66
|22
|46
|68
|0
|52
|7
|0
|2
|200
|.110
|F
|11
|Anze Kopitar
|72
|26
|40
|66
|19
|4
|6
|0
|4
|146
|.178
|F
|9
|Adrian Kempe
|72
|34
|22
|56
|20
|40
|9
|2
|5
|216
|.157
|F
|33
|Viktor Arvidsson
|67
|22
|28
|50
|-3
|18
|8
|1
|2
|193
|.114
|F
|24
|Phillip Danault
|72
|18
|32
|50
|-8
|53
|3
|0
|1
|139
|.129
|D
|8
|Drew Doughty
|71
|7
|40
|47
|15
|34
|3
|0
|1
|130
|.054
|F
|13
|Gabriel Vilardi
|62
|23
|18
|41
|12
|18
|5
|0
|6
|122
|.189
|D
|50
|Sean Durzi
|62
|7
|27
|34
|-11
|37
|1
|0
|1
|98
|.071
|F
|19
|Alex Iafallo
|49
|11
|19
|30
|11
|16
|5
|0
|4
|107
|.103
|F
|46
|Blake Lizotte
|72
|10
|20
|30
|9
|64
|0
|0
|1
|96
|.104
|F
|34
|Arthur Kaliyev
|47
|11
|13
|24
|-4
|10
|8
|0
|0
|104
|.106
|F
|12
|Trevor Moore
|49
|8
|16
|24
|-1
|10
|1
|1
|1
|138
|.058
|D
|3
|Matt Roy
|72
|9
|15
|24
|6
|18
|0
|1
|2
|126
|.071
|F
|55
|Quinton Byfield
|43
|3
|18
|21
|11
|24
|1
|0
|0
|59
|.051
|D
|44
|Mikey Anderson
|72
|5
|15
|20
|22
|38
|1
|0
|1
|84
|.060
|F
|91
|Carl Grundstrom
|47
|11
|6
|17
|-1
|16
|1
|0
|1
|74
|.149
|F
|89
|Rasmus Kupari
|56
|3
|12
|15
|-2
|10
|0
|0
|0
|43
|.070
|D
|26
|Sean Walker
|62
|3
|10
|13
|-4
|34
|0
|0
|1
|86
|.035
|F
|28
|Jaret Anderson-Dolan
|43
|7
|5
|12
|-9
|2
|0
|0
|2
|53
|.132
|D
|2
|Alexander Edler
|60
|2
|9
|11
|0
|34
|0
|0
|1
|54
|.037
|D
|84
|Vladislav Gavrikov
|10
|1
|3
|4
|7
|6
|0
|0
|0
|13
|.077
|F
|68
|Samuel Fagemo
|9
|2
|1
|3
|-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|.400
|F
|22
|Brendan Lemieux
|27
|0
|3
|3
|-6
|53
|0
|0
|0
|22
|.000
|D
|92
|Brandt Clarke
|9
|0
|2
|2
|-1
|6
|0
|0
|0
|11
|.000
|D
|7
|Tobias Bjornfot
|8
|0
|1
|1
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|10
|.000
|F
|17
|Zack MacEwen
|5
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.000
|D
|53
|Jordan Spence
|5
|0
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|.000
|F
|17
|Lias Andersson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|D
|57
|Jacob Moverare
|2
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|.000
|F
|39
|Alex Turcotte
|4
|0
|0
|0
|-2
|5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|72
|245
|424
|669
|78
|615
|59
|5
|36
|2349
|.104
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|72
|227
|383
|610
|-97
|669
|58
|8
|27
|2010
|.113
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|29
|Pheonix Copley
|32
|1814
|2.61
|22
|4
|3
|1
|79
|822
|0.904
|0
|1
|19
|32
|Jonathan Quick
|31
|1698
|3.5
|11
|13
|4
|1
|99
|798
|0.876
|0
|0
|2
|40
|Cal Petersen
|10
|543
|3.76
|5
|3
|2
|0
|34
|257
|0.868
|0
|0
|0
|70
|Joonas Korpisalo
|5
|304
|1.77
|4
|0
|1
|0
|9
|127
|0.929
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|72
|4389
|3.07
|42
|20
|10
|2
|221
|2003
|.887
|245
|424
|615
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|72
|4389
|3.21
|30
|32
|10
|3
|231
|2335
|.896
|227
|383
|669
Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.