THROUGH GAMES OF MONDAY, MARCH 27, 2023
Los Angeles Kings
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|22
|Kevin Fiala
|67
|22
|48
|70
|0
|52
|7
|0
|2
|203
|.108
|F
|11
|Anze Kopitar
|73
|26
|40
|66
|20
|4
|6
|0
|4
|147
|.177
|F
|9
|Adrian Kempe
|73
|36
|22
|58
|22
|40
|9
|3
|5
|218
|.165
|F
|33
|Viktor Arvidsson
|68
|24
|29
|53
|-3
|18
|9
|1
|2
|201
|.119
|F
|24
|Phillip Danault
|73
|18
|35
|53
|-8
|53
|3
|0
|1
|141
|.128
|D
|8
|Drew Doughty
|72
|8
|40
|48
|14
|34
|4
|0
|2
|131
|.061
|F
|13
|Gabriel Vilardi
|63
|23
|18
|41
|10
|18
|5
|0
|6
|122
|.189
|D
|50
|Sean Durzi
|63
|7
|29
|36
|-11
|37
|1
|0
|1
|98
|.071
|F
|19
|Alex Iafallo
|50
|12
|19
|31
|10
|16
|6
|0
|4
|109
|.110
|F
|46
|Blake Lizotte
|72
|10
|20
|30
|9
|64
|0
|0
|1
|96
|.104
|F
|12
|Trevor Moore
|50
|9
|17
|26
|-2
|10
|2
|1
|1
|141
|.064
|F
|34
|Arthur Kaliyev
|47
|11
|13
|24
|-4
|10
|8
|0
|0
|104
|.106
|D
|3
|Matt Roy
|73
|9
|15
|24
|5
|18
|0
|1
|2
|127
|.071
|F
|55
|Quinton Byfield
|44
|3
|18
|21
|12
|26
|1
|0
|0
|62
|.048
|D
|44
|Mikey Anderson
|73
|5
|15
|20
|20
|40
|1
|0
|1
|85
|.059
|F
|91
|Carl Grundstrom
|48
|11
|6
|17
|-2
|16
|1
|0
|1
|75
|.147
|F
|89
|Rasmus Kupari
|57
|3
|12
|15
|-3
|10
|0
|0
|0
|43
|.070
|D
|26
|Sean Walker
|63
|3
|10
|13
|-5
|34
|0
|0
|1
|88
|.034
|F
|28
|Jaret Anderson-Dolan
|44
|7
|5
|12
|-10
|2
|0
|0
|2
|54
|.130
|D
|2
|Alexander Edler
|60
|2
|9
|11
|0
|34
|0
|0
|1
|54
|.037
|D
|84
|Vladislav Gavrikov
|11
|1
|4
|5
|9
|6
|0
|0
|0
|13
|.077
|F
|68
|Samuel Fagemo
|9
|2
|1
|3
|-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|.400
|F
|22
|Brendan Lemieux
|27
|0
|3
|3
|-6
|53
|0
|0
|0
|22
|.000
|D
|92
|Brandt Clarke
|9
|0
|2
|2
|-1
|6
|0
|0
|0
|11
|.000
|D
|7
|Tobias Bjornfot
|8
|0
|1
|1
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|10
|.000
|F
|17
|Zack MacEwen
|5
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.000
|D
|53
|Jordan Spence
|5
|0
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|.000
|F
|17
|Lias Andersson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|D
|57
|Jacob Moverare
|2
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|.000
|F
|39
|Alex Turcotte
|4
|0
|0
|0
|-2
|5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|73
|252
|434
|686
|72
|619
|63
|6
|37
|2380
|.106
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|73
|233
|394
|627
|-91
|689
|60
|8
|27
|2032
|.115
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|29
|Pheonix Copley
|33
|1873
|2.72
|23
|4
|3
|1
|85
|844
|0.899
|0
|1
|19
|32
|Jonathan Quick
|31
|1698
|3.5
|11
|13
|4
|1
|99
|798
|0.876
|0
|0
|2
|40
|Cal Petersen
|10
|543
|3.76
|5
|3
|2
|0
|34
|257
|0.868
|0
|0
|0
|70
|Joonas Korpisalo
|5
|304
|1.77
|4
|0
|1
|0
|9
|127
|0.929
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|73
|4449
|3.11
|43
|20
|10
|2
|227
|2025
|.885
|252
|434
|619
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|73
|4449
|3.26
|30
|33
|10
|3
|238
|2366
|.894
|233
|394
|689
Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.