THROUGH GAMES OF MONDAY, MARCH 27, 2023

Los Angeles Kings

POSNO.PLAYERGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPSHGWSPCTG
F22Kevin Fiala67224870052702203.108
F11Anze Kopitar73264066204604147.177
F9Adrian Kempe733622582240935218.165
F33Viktor Arvidsson68242953-318912201.119
F24Phillip Danault73183553-853301141.128
D8Drew Doughty72840481434402131.061
F13Gabriel Vilardi632318411018506122.189
D50Sean Durzi6372936-113710198.071
F19Alex Iafallo501219311016604109.110
F46Blake Lizotte7210203096400196.104
F12Trevor Moore5091726-210211141.064
F34Arthur Kaliyev47111324-410800104.106
D3Matt Roy7391524518012127.071
F55Quinton Byfield4431821122610062.048
D44Mikey Anderson7351520204010185.059
F91Carl Grundstrom4811617-21610175.147
F89Rasmus Kupari5731215-31000043.070
D26Sean Walker6331013-53400188.034
F28Jaret Anderson-Dolan447512-10200254.130
D2Alexander Edler60291103400154.037
D84Vladislav Gavrikov111459600013.077
F68Samuel Fagemo9213-400005.400
F22Brendan Lemieux27033-65300022.000
D92Brandt Clarke9022-1600011.000
D7Tobias Bjornfot80110600010.000
F17Zack MacEwen5011120004.000
D53Jordan Spence5011300006.000
F17Lias Andersson1000-100001.000
D57Jacob Moverare2000-100006.000
F39Alex Turcotte4000-250002.000
TEAM TOTALS7325243468672619636372380.106
OPPONENT TOTALS73233394627-91689608272032.115
POSNOGOALTENDERGPMINSAVGWLOTSOGASASV%GAPIM
29Pheonix Copley3318732.7223431858440.8990119
32Jonathan Quick3116983.5111341997980.876002
40Cal Petersen105433.765320342570.868000
70Joonas Korpisalo53041.77401091270.929000
TEAM TOTALS7344493.1143201022272025.885252434619
OPPONENT TOTALS7344493.2630331032382366.894233394689

