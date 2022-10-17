THROUGH GAMES OF MONDAY, OCT. 17, 2022

Los Angeles Kings

POSNO.PLAYERGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPSHGWSPCTG
F19Alex Iafallo3224221006.333
F9Adrian Kempe3314-140016.500
F11Anze Kopitar3044-200005.000
F13Gabriel Vilardi3224320005.400
F22Kevin Fiala3123-2210010.100
D44Mikey Anderson3022-120005.000
F55Quinton Byfield3022320003.000
F34Arthur Kaliyev3112120005.200
D3Matt Roy3112-100005.200
D8Drew Doughty3101-161007.143
D50Sean Durzi2011100004.000
F48Brendan Lemieux2011070000.000
F12Trevor Moore3011-2000011.000
F33Viktor Arvidsson2000-220004.000
D92Brandt Clarke2000-100002.000
F24Phillip Danault3000-320004.000
D2Alexander Edler3000040002.000
F91Carl Grundstrom2000000001.000
F46Blake Lizotte3000040003.000
D26Sean Walker2000000003.000
TEAM TOTALS3112031-64530191.121
OPPONENT TOTALS3142438439512108.130
POSNOGOALTENDERGPMINSAVGWLOTSOGASASV%GAPIM
32Jonathan Quick21173.5902007720.903002
40Cal Petersen1606.010006350.829000
TEAM TOTALS31804.33120013107.870112045
OPPONENT TOTALS31803.6721001191.879142439

