THROUGH GAMES OF MONDAY, OCT. 17, 2022
Los Angeles Kings
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|19
|Alex Iafallo
|3
|2
|2
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|6
|.333
|F
|9
|Adrian Kempe
|3
|3
|1
|4
|-1
|4
|0
|0
|1
|6
|.500
|F
|11
|Anze Kopitar
|3
|0
|4
|4
|-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|.000
|F
|13
|Gabriel Vilardi
|3
|2
|2
|4
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|5
|.400
|F
|22
|Kevin Fiala
|3
|1
|2
|3
|-2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|10
|.100
|D
|44
|Mikey Anderson
|3
|0
|2
|2
|-1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|5
|.000
|F
|55
|Quinton Byfield
|3
|0
|2
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|F
|34
|Arthur Kaliyev
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|5
|.200
|D
|3
|Matt Roy
|3
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|.200
|D
|8
|Drew Doughty
|3
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|6
|1
|0
|0
|7
|.143
|D
|50
|Sean Durzi
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.000
|F
|48
|Brendan Lemieux
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|F
|12
|Trevor Moore
|3
|0
|1
|1
|-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|.000
|F
|33
|Viktor Arvidsson
|2
|0
|0
|0
|-2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.000
|D
|92
|Brandt Clarke
|2
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|F
|24
|Phillip Danault
|3
|0
|0
|0
|-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.000
|D
|2
|Alexander Edler
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|F
|91
|Carl Grundstrom
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|F
|46
|Blake Lizotte
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|D
|26
|Sean Walker
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|3
|11
|20
|31
|-6
|45
|3
|0
|1
|91
|.121
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|3
|14
|24
|38
|4
|39
|5
|1
|2
|108
|.130
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|32
|Jonathan Quick
|2
|117
|3.59
|0
|2
|0
|0
|7
|72
|0.903
|0
|0
|2
|40
|Cal Petersen
|1
|60
|6.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|6
|35
|0.829
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|3
|180
|4.33
|1
|2
|0
|0
|13
|107
|.870
|11
|20
|45
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|3
|180
|3.67
|2
|1
|0
|0
|11
|91
|.879
|14
|24
|39
