THROUGH GAMES OF SATURDAY, OCT. 15, 2022

Los Angeles Kings

POSNO.PLAYERGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPSHGWSPCTG
F19Alex Iafallo2112021004.250
F13Gabriel Vilardi2112120003.333
F55Quinton Byfield2011100002.000
D50Sean Durzi1011000003.000
F34Arthur Kaliyev2101120004.250
F9Adrian Kempe2101-200003.333
F11Anze Kopitar2011-300003.000
F12Trevor Moore2011-100005.000
D44Mikey Anderson2000-220004.000
F33Viktor Arvidsson1000-120002.000
D92Brandt Clarke1000000001.000
F24Phillip Danault2000-220004.000
D8Drew Doughty2000-220003.000
D2Alexander Edler2000040002.000
F22Kevin Fiala2000-320004.000
F91Carl Grundstrom2000000001.000
F48Brendan Lemieux1000050000.000
F46Blake Lizotte2000020002.000
D3Matt Roy2000-300004.000
D26Sean Walker2000000003.000
TEAM TOTALS24610-163110057.070
OPPONENT TOTALS281220142521273.110
POSNOGOALTENDERGPMINSAVGWLOTSOGASASV%GAPIM
32Jonathan Quick21173.5902007720.903002
TEAM TOTALS21203.50200772.8904631
OPPONENT TOTALS21202.02000457.93081225

