THROUGH GAMES OF SATURDAY, OCT. 15, 2022
Los Angeles Kings
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|19
|Alex Iafallo
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|.250
|F
|13
|Gabriel Vilardi
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.333
|F
|55
|Quinton Byfield
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|D
|50
|Sean Durzi
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|F
|34
|Arthur Kaliyev
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.250
|F
|9
|Adrian Kempe
|2
|1
|0
|1
|-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.333
|F
|11
|Anze Kopitar
|2
|0
|1
|1
|-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|F
|12
|Trevor Moore
|2
|0
|1
|1
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|.000
|D
|44
|Mikey Anderson
|2
|0
|0
|0
|-2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.000
|F
|33
|Viktor Arvidsson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|D
|92
|Brandt Clarke
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|F
|24
|Phillip Danault
|2
|0
|0
|0
|-2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.000
|D
|8
|Drew Doughty
|2
|0
|0
|0
|-2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|D
|2
|Alexander Edler
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|F
|22
|Kevin Fiala
|2
|0
|0
|0
|-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.000
|F
|91
|Carl Grundstrom
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|F
|48
|Brendan Lemieux
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|F
|46
|Blake Lizotte
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|D
|3
|Matt Roy
|2
|0
|0
|0
|-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.000
|D
|26
|Sean Walker
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|2
|4
|6
|10
|-16
|31
|1
|0
|0
|57
|.070
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|2
|8
|12
|20
|14
|25
|2
|1
|2
|73
|.110
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|32
|Jonathan Quick
|2
|117
|3.59
|0
|2
|0
|0
|7
|72
|0.903
|0
|0
|2
|TEAM TOTALS
|2
|120
|3.5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|7
|72
|.890
|4
|6
|31
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|2
|120
|2.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|57
|.930
|8
|12
|25
Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.