THROUGH GAMES OF TUESDAY, MARCH 21, 2023

Los Angeles Kings

POSNO.PLAYERGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPSHGWSPCTG
F22Kevin Fiala66224668052702200.110
F11Anze Kopitar71263965184604146.178
F9Adrian Kempe713421551940925211.161
F24Phillip Danault71183149-1053301139.129
F33Viktor Arvidsson66202848-518812190.105
D8Drew Doughty70639451234301128.047
F13Gabriel Vilardi612318411218506122.189
D50Sean Durzi6272734-113710198.071
F46Blake Lizotte7110203094900195.105
F19Alex Iafallo481019291114403105.095
F34Arthur Kaliyev47111324-410800104.106
D3Matt Roy7191524618012125.072
F12Trevor Moore4881523-38111135.059
F55Quinton Byfield4231821102210055.055
D44Mikey Anderson7151419193810183.060
F91Carl Grundstrom4611617-11610172.153
F89Rasmus Kupari5531215-21000042.071
F28Jaret Anderson-Dolan437512-9200253.132
D26Sean Walker613912-43400185.035
D2Alexander Edler59291103200152.038
D84Vladislav Gavrikov91347400012.083
F68Samuel Fagemo9213-400005.400
F22Brendan Lemieux27033-65300022.000
D92Brandt Clarke9022-1600011.000
D7Tobias Bjornfot80110600010.000
F17Zack MacEwen4011120004.000
D53Jordan Spence5011300006.000
F17Lias Andersson1000-100001.000
D57Jacob Moverare2000-100006.000
F39Alex Turcotte4000-250002.000
TEAM TOTALS7124141765863600585352320.104
OPPONENT TOTALS71226381607-81663578271984.114
POSNOGOALTENDERGPMINSAVGWLOTSOGASASV%GAPIM
29Pheonix Copley3218142.6122431798220.9040119
32Jonathan Quick3116983.5111341997980.876002
40Cal Petersen105433.765320342570.868000
70Joonas Korpisalo42441.96301081010.921000
TEAM TOTALS7143293.141201022201977.886241417600
OPPONENT TOTALS7143293.2130311032282307.896226381663

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you