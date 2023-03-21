THROUGH GAMES OF TUESDAY, MARCH 21, 2023
Los Angeles Kings
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|22
|Kevin Fiala
|66
|22
|46
|68
|0
|52
|7
|0
|2
|200
|.110
|F
|11
|Anze Kopitar
|71
|26
|39
|65
|18
|4
|6
|0
|4
|146
|.178
|F
|9
|Adrian Kempe
|71
|34
|21
|55
|19
|40
|9
|2
|5
|211
|.161
|F
|24
|Phillip Danault
|71
|18
|31
|49
|-10
|53
|3
|0
|1
|139
|.129
|F
|33
|Viktor Arvidsson
|66
|20
|28
|48
|-5
|18
|8
|1
|2
|190
|.105
|D
|8
|Drew Doughty
|70
|6
|39
|45
|12
|34
|3
|0
|1
|128
|.047
|F
|13
|Gabriel Vilardi
|61
|23
|18
|41
|12
|18
|5
|0
|6
|122
|.189
|D
|50
|Sean Durzi
|62
|7
|27
|34
|-11
|37
|1
|0
|1
|98
|.071
|F
|46
|Blake Lizotte
|71
|10
|20
|30
|9
|49
|0
|0
|1
|95
|.105
|F
|19
|Alex Iafallo
|48
|10
|19
|29
|11
|14
|4
|0
|3
|105
|.095
|F
|34
|Arthur Kaliyev
|47
|11
|13
|24
|-4
|10
|8
|0
|0
|104
|.106
|D
|3
|Matt Roy
|71
|9
|15
|24
|6
|18
|0
|1
|2
|125
|.072
|F
|12
|Trevor Moore
|48
|8
|15
|23
|-3
|8
|1
|1
|1
|135
|.059
|F
|55
|Quinton Byfield
|42
|3
|18
|21
|10
|22
|1
|0
|0
|55
|.055
|D
|44
|Mikey Anderson
|71
|5
|14
|19
|19
|38
|1
|0
|1
|83
|.060
|F
|91
|Carl Grundstrom
|46
|11
|6
|17
|-1
|16
|1
|0
|1
|72
|.153
|F
|89
|Rasmus Kupari
|55
|3
|12
|15
|-2
|10
|0
|0
|0
|42
|.071
|F
|28
|Jaret Anderson-Dolan
|43
|7
|5
|12
|-9
|2
|0
|0
|2
|53
|.132
|D
|26
|Sean Walker
|61
|3
|9
|12
|-4
|34
|0
|0
|1
|85
|.035
|D
|2
|Alexander Edler
|59
|2
|9
|11
|0
|32
|0
|0
|1
|52
|.038
|D
|84
|Vladislav Gavrikov
|9
|1
|3
|4
|7
|4
|0
|0
|0
|12
|.083
|F
|68
|Samuel Fagemo
|9
|2
|1
|3
|-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|.400
|F
|22
|Brendan Lemieux
|27
|0
|3
|3
|-6
|53
|0
|0
|0
|22
|.000
|D
|92
|Brandt Clarke
|9
|0
|2
|2
|-1
|6
|0
|0
|0
|11
|.000
|D
|7
|Tobias Bjornfot
|8
|0
|1
|1
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|10
|.000
|F
|17
|Zack MacEwen
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.000
|D
|53
|Jordan Spence
|5
|0
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|.000
|F
|17
|Lias Andersson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|D
|57
|Jacob Moverare
|2
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|.000
|F
|39
|Alex Turcotte
|4
|0
|0
|0
|-2
|5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|71
|241
|417
|658
|63
|600
|58
|5
|35
|2320
|.104
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|71
|226
|381
|607
|-81
|663
|57
|8
|27
|1984
|.114
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|29
|Pheonix Copley
|32
|1814
|2.61
|22
|4
|3
|1
|79
|822
|0.904
|0
|1
|19
|32
|Jonathan Quick
|31
|1698
|3.5
|11
|13
|4
|1
|99
|798
|0.876
|0
|0
|2
|40
|Cal Petersen
|10
|543
|3.76
|5
|3
|2
|0
|34
|257
|0.868
|0
|0
|0
|70
|Joonas Korpisalo
|4
|244
|1.96
|3
|0
|1
|0
|8
|101
|0.921
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|71
|4329
|3.1
|41
|20
|10
|2
|220
|1977
|.886
|241
|417
|600
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|71
|4329
|3.21
|30
|31
|10
|3
|228
|2307
|.896
|226
|381
|663
