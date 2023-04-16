THROUGH GAMES OF SUNDAY, APRIL 16, 2023
Los Angeles Kings
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|11
|Anze Kopitar
|82
|28
|46
|74
|20
|4
|7
|0
|4
|169
|.166
|F
|22
|Kevin Fiala
|69
|23
|49
|72
|2
|52
|7
|0
|2
|208
|.111
|F
|9
|Adrian Kempe
|82
|41
|26
|67
|22
|55
|11
|3
|6
|250
|.164
|F
|33
|Viktor Arvidsson
|77
|26
|33
|59
|-4
|24
|10
|1
|2
|228
|.114
|F
|24
|Phillip Danault
|82
|18
|36
|54
|-8
|63
|3
|0
|1
|152
|.118
|D
|8
|Drew Doughty
|81
|9
|43
|52
|12
|34
|4
|0
|2
|145
|.062
|F
|13
|Gabriel Vilardi
|63
|23
|18
|41
|10
|18
|5
|0
|6
|122
|.189
|D
|50
|Sean Durzi
|72
|9
|29
|38
|-12
|50
|1
|0
|1
|110
|.082
|F
|19
|Alex Iafallo
|59
|14
|22
|36
|14
|20
|7
|0
|5
|133
|.105
|F
|46
|Blake Lizotte
|81
|11
|23
|34
|11
|70
|0
|0
|1
|108
|.102
|F
|12
|Trevor Moore
|59
|10
|19
|29
|-2
|14
|2
|1
|1
|163
|.061
|F
|34
|Arthur Kaliyev
|56
|13
|15
|28
|-5
|12
|8
|0
|1
|122
|.107
|D
|3
|Matt Roy
|82
|9
|17
|26
|8
|22
|0
|1
|2
|135
|.067
|F
|55
|Quinton Byfield
|53
|3
|19
|22
|13
|30
|1
|0
|0
|74
|.041
|D
|44
|Mikey Anderson
|77
|5
|15
|20
|20
|40
|1
|0
|1
|90
|.056
|F
|91
|Carl Grundstrom
|57
|12
|7
|19
|-4
|16
|1
|0
|2
|90
|.133
|F
|89
|Rasmus Kupari
|66
|3
|12
|15
|-5
|12
|0
|0
|0
|53
|.057
|D
|26
|Sean Walker
|70
|3
|10
|13
|-3
|36
|0
|0
|1
|94
|.032
|F
|28
|Jaret Anderson-Dolan
|46
|7
|5
|12
|-11
|2
|0
|0
|2
|54
|.130
|D
|2
|Alexander Edler
|64
|2
|9
|11
|-1
|34
|0
|0
|1
|56
|.036
|D
|84
|Vladislav Gavrikov
|20
|3
|6
|9
|12
|8
|0
|1
|0
|28
|.107
|F
|68
|Samuel Fagemo
|9
|2
|1
|3
|-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|.400
|F
|22
|Brendan Lemieux
|27
|0
|3
|3
|-6
|53
|0
|0
|0
|22
|.000
|D
|92
|Brandt Clarke
|9
|0
|2
|2
|-1
|6
|0
|0
|0
|11
|.000
|D
|7
|Tobias Bjornfot
|10
|0
|1
|1
|1
|6
|0
|0
|0
|10
|.000
|F
|17
|Zack MacEwen
|10
|0
|1
|1
|-2
|12
|0
|0
|0
|10
|.000
|D
|53
|Jordan Spence
|6
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|.000
|F
|17
|Lias Andersson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|D
|57
|Jacob Moverare
|2
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|.000
|F
|39
|Alex Turcotte
|4
|0
|0
|0
|-2
|5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|82
|274
|469
|743
|74
|703
|68
|7
|41
|2658
|.103
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|82
|254
|423
|677
|-100
|812
|65
|9
|32
|2289
|.111
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|29
|Pheonix Copley
|37
|2089
|2.64
|24
|6
|3
|1
|92
|947
|0.903
|0
|1
|19
|32
|Jonathan Quick
|31
|1698
|3.5
|11
|13
|4
|1
|99
|798
|0.876
|0
|0
|2
|70
|Joonas Korpisalo
|11
|621
|2.13
|7
|3
|1
|1
|22
|280
|0.921
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Cal Petersen
|10
|543
|3.76
|5
|3
|2
|0
|34
|257
|0.868
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|82
|4989
|3.01
|47
|25
|10
|3
|247
|2281
|.889
|274
|469
|703
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|82
|4989
|3.12
|35
|37
|10
|4
|256
|2640
|.897
|254
|423
|812
Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.