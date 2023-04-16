THROUGH GAMES OF SUNDAY, APRIL 16, 2023

Los Angeles Kings

POSNO.PLAYERGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPSHGWSPCTG
F11Anze Kopitar82284674204704169.166
F22Kevin Fiala69234972252702208.111
F9Adrian Kempe8241266722551136250.164
F33Viktor Arvidsson77263359-4241012228.114
F24Phillip Danault82183654-863301152.118
D8Drew Doughty81943521234402145.062
F13Gabriel Vilardi632318411018506122.189
D50Sean Durzi7292938-1250101110.082
F19Alex Iafallo591422361420705133.105
F46Blake Lizotte811123341170001108.102
F12Trevor Moore59101929-214211163.061
F34Arthur Kaliyev56131528-512801122.107
D3Matt Roy8291726822012135.067
F55Quinton Byfield5331922133010074.041
D44Mikey Anderson7751520204010190.056
F91Carl Grundstrom5712719-41610290.133
F89Rasmus Kupari6631215-51200053.057
D26Sean Walker7031013-33600194.032
F28Jaret Anderson-Dolan467512-11200254.130
D2Alexander Edler642911-13400156.036
D84Vladislav Gavrikov2036912801028.107
F68Samuel Fagemo9213-400005.400
F22Brendan Lemieux27033-65300022.000
D92Brandt Clarke9022-1600011.000
D7Tobias Bjornfot100111600010.000
F17Zack MacEwen10011-21200010.000
D53Jordan Spence6011100006.000
F17Lias Andersson1000-100001.000
D57Jacob Moverare2000-100006.000
F39Alex Turcotte4000-250002.000
TEAM TOTALS8227446974374703687412658.103
OPPONENT TOTALS82254423677-100812659322289.111
POSNOGOALTENDERGPMINSAVGWLOTSOGASASV%GAPIM
29Pheonix Copley3720892.6424631929470.9030119
32Jonathan Quick3116983.5111341997980.876002
70Joonas Korpisalo116212.137311222800.921000
40Cal Petersen105433.765320342570.868000
TEAM TOTALS8249893.0147251032472281.889274469703
OPPONENT TOTALS8249893.1235371042562640.897254423812

