THROUGH GAMES OF THURSDAY, DEC. 15, 2022

Los Angeles Kings

POSNO.PLAYERGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPSHGWSPCTG
F22Kevin Fiala329233212230183.108
F11Anze Kopitar321017273410164.156
F33Viktor Arvidsson2981422-7840268.118
F24Phillip Danault3271320-41810158.121
D50Sean Durzi2941519-71410140.100
F13Gabriel Vilardi31136190640363.206
F34Arthur Kaliyev319918-3470073.123
F9Adrian Kempe321081822210187.115
F12Trevor Moore3271118-44111103.068
D8Drew Doughty311161711610057.018
F46Blake Lizotte326612-52500145.133
D3Matt Roy324812-2800056.071
F91Carl Grundstrom316410-6810149.122
D44Mikey Anderson3225761000036.056
F19Alex Iafallo92575410016.125
D2Alexander Edler27156-41800128.036
D26Sean Walker27156-61400039.026
F89Rasmus Kupari162350600012.167
F28Jaret Anderson-Dolan17224-1000023.087
F55Quinton Byfield8033-140005.000
F48Brendan Lemieux15033-22800015.000
D92Brandt Clarke9022-1600011.000
F68Samuel Fagemo31120000011.000
D7Tobias Bjornfot4011100007.000
F17Lias Andersson1000-100001.000
D57Jacob Moverare2000-100006.000
TEAM TOTALS32105185290-36255261141046.100
OPPONENT TOTALS321182013193128732517947.125
POSNOGOALTENDERGPMINSAVGWLOTSOGASASV%GAPIM
32Jonathan Quick2112013.548831716010.882002
40Cal Petersen105433.765320342570.868000
29Pheonix Copley31793.33210010860.884000
TEAM TOTALS3219383.59151251115944.875105185255
OPPONENT TOTALS3219383.161712321011042.900118201287

