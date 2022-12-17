THROUGH GAMES OF SATURDAY, DEC. 17, 2022
Los Angeles Kings
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|22
|Kevin Fiala
|33
|9
|25
|34
|2
|22
|3
|0
|1
|87
|.103
|F
|11
|Anze Kopitar
|33
|10
|18
|28
|4
|4
|1
|0
|1
|67
|.149
|F
|33
|Viktor Arvidsson
|29
|8
|14
|22
|-7
|8
|4
|0
|2
|68
|.118
|F
|24
|Phillip Danault
|33
|7
|13
|20
|-4
|20
|1
|0
|1
|59
|.119
|F
|9
|Adrian Kempe
|33
|12
|8
|20
|2
|22
|2
|0
|1
|90
|.133
|D
|50
|Sean Durzi
|30
|4
|15
|19
|-8
|16
|1
|0
|1
|40
|.100
|F
|13
|Gabriel Vilardi
|32
|13
|6
|19
|-1
|6
|4
|0
|3
|63
|.206
|D
|8
|Drew Doughty
|32
|1
|17
|18
|1
|20
|1
|0
|0
|58
|.017
|F
|34
|Arthur Kaliyev
|32
|9
|9
|18
|-3
|4
|7
|0
|0
|74
|.122
|F
|12
|Trevor Moore
|33
|7
|11
|18
|-4
|6
|1
|1
|1
|109
|.064
|F
|46
|Blake Lizotte
|33
|6
|6
|12
|-5
|27
|0
|0
|1
|48
|.125
|D
|3
|Matt Roy
|33
|4
|8
|12
|-3
|8
|0
|0
|0
|57
|.070
|F
|91
|Carl Grundstrom
|32
|6
|4
|10
|-6
|10
|1
|0
|1
|49
|.122
|D
|44
|Mikey Anderson
|33
|2
|5
|7
|6
|10
|0
|0
|0
|37
|.054
|F
|19
|Alex Iafallo
|10
|2
|5
|7
|5
|4
|1
|0
|0
|19
|.105
|D
|2
|Alexander Edler
|28
|1
|5
|6
|-3
|18
|0
|0
|1
|30
|.033
|D
|26
|Sean Walker
|28
|1
|5
|6
|-5
|14
|0
|0
|0
|39
|.026
|F
|89
|Rasmus Kupari
|17
|2
|3
|5
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|12
|.167
|F
|28
|Jaret Anderson-Dolan
|18
|2
|2
|4
|-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|24
|.083
|F
|55
|Quinton Byfield
|8
|0
|3
|3
|-1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|5
|.000
|F
|48
|Brendan Lemieux
|15
|0
|3
|3
|-2
|28
|0
|0
|0
|15
|.000
|D
|92
|Brandt Clarke
|9
|0
|2
|2
|-1
|6
|0
|0
|0
|11
|.000
|F
|68
|Samuel Fagemo
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1.000
|D
|7
|Tobias Bjornfot
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|.000
|F
|17
|Lias Andersson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|D
|57
|Jacob Moverare
|2
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|33
|107
|189
|296
|-36
|269
|27
|1
|14
|1076
|.099
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|33
|120
|205
|325
|32
|301
|33
|5
|17
|982
|.122
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|32
|Jonathan Quick
|21
|1201
|3.54
|8
|8
|3
|1
|71
|601
|0.882
|0
|0
|2
|40
|Cal Petersen
|10
|543
|3.76
|5
|3
|2
|0
|34
|257
|0.868
|0
|0
|0
|29
|Pheonix Copley
|4
|244
|2.94
|3
|1
|0
|0
|12
|121
|0.901
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|33
|2003
|3.55
|16
|12
|5
|1
|117
|979
|.878
|107
|189
|269
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|33
|2003
|3.12
|17
|12
|4
|2
|103
|1072
|.901
|120
|205
|301
