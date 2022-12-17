THROUGH GAMES OF SATURDAY, DEC. 17, 2022

Los Angeles Kings

POSNO.PLAYERGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPSHGWSPCTG
F22Kevin Fiala339253422230187.103
F11Anze Kopitar331018284410167.149
F33Viktor Arvidsson2981422-7840268.118
F24Phillip Danault3371320-42010159.119
F9Adrian Kempe331282022220190.133
D50Sean Durzi3041519-81610140.100
F13Gabriel Vilardi3213619-1640363.206
D8Drew Doughty321171812010058.017
F34Arthur Kaliyev329918-3470074.122
F12Trevor Moore3371118-46111109.064
F46Blake Lizotte336612-52700148.125
D3Matt Roy334812-3800057.070
F91Carl Grundstrom326410-61010149.122
D44Mikey Anderson3325761000037.054
F19Alex Iafallo102575410019.105
D2Alexander Edler28156-31800130.033
D26Sean Walker28156-51400039.026
F89Rasmus Kupari172350600012.167
F28Jaret Anderson-Dolan18224-2000024.083
F55Quinton Byfield8033-140005.000
F48Brendan Lemieux15033-22800015.000
D92Brandt Clarke9022-1600011.000
F68Samuel Fagemo31120000011.000
D7Tobias Bjornfot4011100007.000
F17Lias Andersson1000-100001.000
D57Jacob Moverare2000-100006.000
TEAM TOTALS33107189296-36269271141076.099
OPPONENT TOTALS331202053253230133517982.122
POSNOGOALTENDERGPMINSAVGWLOTSOGASASV%GAPIM
32Jonathan Quick2112013.548831716010.882002
40Cal Petersen105433.765320342570.868000
29Pheonix Copley42442.943100121210.901000
TEAM TOTALS3320033.55161251117979.878107189269
OPPONENT TOTALS3320033.121712421031072.901120205301

