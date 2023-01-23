|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|James
|37
|36.2
|426-839
|.508
|72-250
|178-233
|.764
|1102
|29.8
|Davis
|25
|33.4
|255-429
|.594
|9-31
|166-201
|.826
|685
|27.4
|Westbrook
|44
|28.7
|259-613
|.423
|52-178
|128-192
|.667
|698
|15.9
|Walker
|32
|29.8
|170-374
|.455
|66-172
|63-72
|.875
|469
|14.7
|Bryant
|33
|22.2
|171-266
|.643
|18-42
|66-87
|.759
|426
|12.9
|Schroder
|33
|29.9
|133-311
|.428
|41-114
|107-120
|.892
|414
|12.5
|Reaves
|36
|28.9
|124-254
|.488
|45-125
|95-106
|.896
|388
|10.8
|T.Brown
|41
|23.6
|105-244
|.430
|49-139
|22-22
|1.000
|281
|6.9
|Nunn
|39
|13.5
|102-251
|.406
|41-126
|17-21
|.810
|262
|6.7
|Gabriel
|38
|16.1
|103-165
|.624
|9-25
|34-50
|.680
|249
|6.6
|Beverley
|38
|26.4
|77-193
|.399
|43-127
|29-35
|.829
|226
|5.9
|Ryan
|12
|10.8
|15-49
|.306
|13-35
|4-5
|.800
|47
|3.9
|Christie
|29
|14.4
|37-90
|.411
|22-53
|9-10
|.900
|105
|3.6
|Jones
|19
|8.9
|20-36
|.556
|0-3
|15-20
|.750
|55
|2.9
|Toscano-Anderson
|27
|12.8
|31-60
|.517
|4-18
|11-15
|.733
|77
|2.9
|Swider
|4
|8.0
|3-8
|.375
|3-7
|0-0
|.000
|9
|2.3
|Pippen
|5
|5.2
|3-10
|.300
|1-3
|4-7
|.571
|11
|2.2
|S.Brown
|4
|6.0
|0-4
|.000
|0-2
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|47
|242.7
|2034-4196
|.485
|488-1450
|948-1196
|.793
|5504
|117.1
|OPPONENTS
|47
|242.7
|2083-4410
|.472
|586-1691
|792-1050
|.754
|5544
|118.0
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|James
|45
|269
|314
|8.5
|256
|6.9
|62
|0
|37
|116
|23
|Davis
|78
|224
|302
|12.1
|66
|2.6
|68
|0
|33
|47
|53
|Westbrook
|48
|241
|289
|6.6
|335
|7.6
|102
|0
|43
|155
|21
|Walker
|11
|64
|75
|2.3
|45
|1.4
|53
|0
|24
|31
|11
|Bryant
|62
|177
|239
|7.2
|28
|.8
|72
|0
|13
|25
|19
|Schroder
|8
|73
|81
|2.5
|129
|3.9
|71
|0
|23
|53
|2
|Reaves
|23
|88
|111
|3.1
|80
|2.2
|60
|0
|20
|49
|14
|T.Brown
|29
|129
|158
|3.9
|34
|.8
|59
|0
|33
|30
|7
|Nunn
|5
|50
|55
|1.4
|34
|.9
|35
|0
|11
|31
|3
|Gabriel
|62
|92
|154
|4.1
|19
|.5
|89
|0
|15
|29
|25
|Beverley
|21
|104
|125
|3.3
|92
|2.4
|104
|1
|32
|35
|21
|Ryan
|2
|12
|14
|1.2
|4
|.3
|14
|0
|2
|3
|0
|Christie
|7
|56
|63
|2.2
|16
|.6
|24
|0
|5
|9
|5
|Jones
|18
|36
|54
|2.8
|4
|.2
|16
|0
|3
|8
|11
|Toscano-Anderson
|12
|46
|58
|2.1
|23
|.9
|43
|0
|10
|15
|7
|Swider
|0
|6
|6
|1.5
|4
|1.0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pippen
|2
|2
|4
|.8
|1
|.2
|3
|0
|2
|2
|1
|S.Brown
|3
|5
|8
|2.0
|2
|.5
|4
|0
|3
|0
|0
|TEAM
|436
|1674
|2110
|44.9
|1172
|24.9
|882
|1
|309
|638
|223
|OPPONENTS
|534
|1607
|2141
|45.6
|1215
|25.9
|997
|2
|358
|584
|250
