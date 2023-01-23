AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
James3736.2426-839.50872-250178-233.764110229.8
Davis2533.4255-429.5949-31166-201.82668527.4
Westbrook4428.7259-613.42352-178128-192.66769815.9
Walker3229.8170-374.45566-17263-72.87546914.7
Bryant3322.2171-266.64318-4266-87.75942612.9
Schroder3329.9133-311.42841-114107-120.89241412.5
Reaves3628.9124-254.48845-12595-106.89638810.8
T.Brown4123.6105-244.43049-13922-221.0002816.9
Nunn3913.5102-251.40641-12617-21.8102626.7
Gabriel3816.1103-165.6249-2534-50.6802496.6
Beverley3826.477-193.39943-12729-35.8292265.9
Ryan1210.815-49.30613-354-5.800473.9
Christie2914.437-90.41122-539-10.9001053.6
Jones198.920-36.5560-315-20.750552.9
Toscano-Anderson2712.831-60.5174-1811-15.733772.9
Swider48.03-8.3753-70-0.00092.3
Pippen55.23-10.3001-34-7.571112.2
S.Brown46.00-4.0000-20-0.00000.0
TEAM47242.72034-4196.485488-1450948-1196.7935504117.1
OPPONENTS47242.72083-4410.472586-1691792-1050.7545544118.0
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
James452693148.52566.96203711623
Davis7822430212.1662.6680334753
Westbrook482412896.63357.610204315521
Walker1164752.3451.4530243111
Bryant621772397.228.8720132519
Schroder873812.51293.971023532
Reaves23881113.1802.2600204914
T.Brown291291583.934.859033307
Nunn550551.434.935011313
Gabriel62921544.119.5890152925
Beverley211041253.3922.41041323521
Ryan212141.24.3140230
Christie756632.216.6240595
Jones1836542.84.21603811
Toscano-Anderson1246582.123.943010157
Swider0661.541.030000
Pippen224.81.230221
S.Brown3582.02.540300
TEAM4361674211044.9117224.98821309638223
OPPONENTS5341607214145.6121525.99972358584250

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you