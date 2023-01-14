|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|James
|32
|36.3
|362-720
|.503
|61-214
|142-190
|.747
|927
|29.0
|Davis
|25
|33.4
|255-429
|.594
|9-31
|166-201
|.826
|685
|27.4
|Westbrook
|39
|28.5
|222-535
|.415
|46-157
|110-164
|.671
|600
|15.4
|Walker
|32
|29.8
|170-374
|.455
|66-172
|63-72
|.875
|469
|14.7
|Bryant
|28
|22.2
|146-221
|.661
|14-33
|57-78
|.731
|363
|13.0
|Schroder
|28
|29.5
|115-263
|.437
|37-102
|82-91
|.901
|349
|12.5
|Reaves
|36
|28.9
|124-254
|.488
|45-125
|95-106
|.896
|388
|10.8
|T.Brown
|36
|22.8
|89-204
|.436
|40-112
|19-19
|1.000
|237
|6.6
|Nunn
|34
|12.6
|82-213
|.385
|33-104
|16-19
|.842
|213
|6.3
|Gabriel
|33
|15.2
|82-131
|.626
|9-21
|29-42
|.690
|202
|6.1
|Beverley
|34
|26.5
|68-174
|.391
|37-111
|25-31
|.806
|198
|5.8
|Ryan
|12
|10.8
|15-49
|.306
|13-35
|4-5
|.800
|47
|3.9
|Christie
|24
|14.2
|32-76
|.421
|19-44
|5-6
|.833
|88
|3.7
|Jones
|19
|8.9
|20-36
|.556
|0-3
|15-20
|.750
|55
|2.9
|Toscano-Anderson
|22
|12.8
|23-49
|.469
|3-16
|8-11
|.727
|57
|2.6
|Swider
|4
|8.0
|3-8
|.375
|3-7
|0-0
|.000
|9
|2.3
|Pippen
|5
|5.2
|3-10
|.300
|1-3
|4-7
|.571
|11
|2.2
|S.Brown
|4
|6.0
|0-4
|.000
|0-2
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|42
|243.0
|1811-3750
|.483
|436-1292
|840-1062
|.791
|4898
|116.6
|OPPONENTS
|42
|243.0
|1868-3950
|.473
|528-1522
|686-908
|.756
|4950
|117.9
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|James
|42
|228
|270
|8.4
|218
|6.8
|54
|0
|33
|105
|17
|Davis
|78
|224
|302
|12.1
|66
|2.6
|68
|0
|33
|47
|53
|Westbrook
|42
|208
|250
|6.4
|304
|7.8
|92
|0
|40
|142
|19
|Walker
|11
|64
|75
|2.3
|45
|1.4
|53
|0
|24
|31
|11
|Bryant
|52
|153
|205
|7.3
|24
|.9
|57
|0
|12
|25
|14
|Schroder
|5
|60
|65
|2.3
|105
|3.8
|59
|0
|18
|47
|1
|Reaves
|23
|88
|111
|3.1
|80
|2.2
|60
|0
|20
|49
|14
|T.Brown
|27
|113
|140
|3.9
|27
|.8
|50
|0
|27
|28
|4
|Nunn
|4
|35
|39
|1.1
|29
|.9
|26
|0
|11
|30
|1
|Gabriel
|52
|81
|133
|4.0
|17
|.5
|69
|0
|13
|25
|20
|Beverley
|20
|99
|119
|3.5
|87
|2.6
|96
|1
|28
|35
|20
|Ryan
|2
|12
|14
|1.2
|4
|.3
|14
|0
|2
|3
|0
|Christie
|7
|48
|55
|2.3
|14
|.6
|18
|0
|3
|9
|4
|Jones
|18
|36
|54
|2.8
|4
|.2
|16
|0
|3
|8
|11
|Toscano-Anderson
|9
|40
|49
|2.2
|17
|.8
|37
|0
|8
|14
|7
|Swider
|0
|6
|6
|1.5
|4
|1.0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pippen
|2
|2
|4
|.8
|1
|.2
|3
|0
|2
|2
|1
|S.Brown
|3
|5
|8
|2.0
|2
|.5
|4
|0
|3
|0
|0
|TEAM
|397
|1502
|1899
|45.2
|1048
|25.0
|779
|1
|280
|600
|197
|OPPONENTS
|463
|1444
|1907
|45.4
|1087
|25.9
|887
|2
|341
|531
|217
