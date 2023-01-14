AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
James3236.3362-720.50361-214142-190.74792729.0
Davis2533.4255-429.5949-31166-201.82668527.4
Westbrook3928.5222-535.41546-157110-164.67160015.4
Walker3229.8170-374.45566-17263-72.87546914.7
Bryant2822.2146-221.66114-3357-78.73136313.0
Schroder2829.5115-263.43737-10282-91.90134912.5
Reaves3628.9124-254.48845-12595-106.89638810.8
T.Brown3622.889-204.43640-11219-191.0002376.6
Nunn3412.682-213.38533-10416-19.8422136.3
Gabriel3315.282-131.6269-2129-42.6902026.1
Beverley3426.568-174.39137-11125-31.8061985.8
Ryan1210.815-49.30613-354-5.800473.9
Christie2414.232-76.42119-445-6.833883.7
Jones198.920-36.5560-315-20.750552.9
Toscano-Anderson2212.823-49.4693-168-11.727572.6
Swider48.03-8.3753-70-0.00092.3
Pippen55.23-10.3001-34-7.571112.2
S.Brown46.00-4.0000-20-0.00000.0
TEAM42243.01811-3750.483436-1292840-1062.7914898116.6
OPPONENTS42243.01868-3950.473528-1522686-908.7564950117.9
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
James422282708.42186.85403310517
Davis7822430212.1662.6680334753
Westbrook422082506.43047.89204014219
Walker1164752.3451.4530243111
Bryant521532057.324.9570122514
Schroder560652.31053.859018471
Reaves23881113.1802.2600204914
T.Brown271131403.927.850027284
Nunn435391.129.926011301
Gabriel52811334.017.5690132520
Beverley20991193.5872.6961283520
Ryan212141.24.3140230
Christie748552.314.6180394
Jones1836542.84.21603811
Toscano-Anderson940492.217.83708147
Swider0661.541.030000
Pippen224.81.230221
S.Brown3582.02.540300
TEAM3971502189945.2104825.07791280600197
OPPONENTS4631444190745.4108725.98872341531217

