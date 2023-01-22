|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|James
|36
|36.3
|412-815
|.506
|70-243
|171-223
|.767
|1065
|29.6
|Davis
|25
|33.4
|255-429
|.594
|9-31
|166-201
|.826
|685
|27.4
|Westbrook
|43
|28.8
|256-600
|.427
|52-174
|128-192
|.667
|692
|16.1
|Walker
|32
|29.8
|170-374
|.455
|66-172
|63-72
|.875
|469
|14.7
|Bryant
|32
|21.8
|159-251
|.633
|14-37
|63-84
|.750
|395
|12.3
|Schroder
|32
|29.7
|127-298
|.426
|39-109
|97-110
|.882
|390
|12.2
|Reaves
|36
|28.9
|124-254
|.488
|45-125
|95-106
|.896
|388
|10.8
|Nunn
|38
|13.5
|100-246
|.407
|41-124
|16-19
|.842
|257
|6.8
|T.Brown
|40
|23.5
|101-235
|.430
|47-134
|22-22
|1.000
|271
|6.8
|Gabriel
|37
|16.2
|101-163
|.620
|9-25
|34-48
|.708
|245
|6.6
|Beverley
|37
|26.3
|75-190
|.395
|43-126
|29-35
|.829
|222
|6.0
|Ryan
|12
|10.8
|15-49
|.306
|13-35
|4-5
|.800
|47
|3.9
|Christie
|28
|14.3
|37-89
|.416
|22-52
|9-10
|.900
|105
|3.8
|Toscano-Anderson
|26
|13.1
|31-59
|.525
|4-18
|11-15
|.733
|77
|3.0
|Jones
|19
|8.9
|20-36
|.556
|0-3
|15-20
|.750
|55
|2.9
|Swider
|4
|8.0
|3-8
|.375
|3-7
|0-0
|.000
|9
|2.3
|Pippen
|5
|5.2
|3-10
|.300
|1-3
|4-7
|.571
|11
|2.2
|S.Brown
|4
|6.0
|0-4
|.000
|0-2
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|46
|242.7
|1989-4110
|.484
|478-1420
|927-1169
|.793
|5383
|117.0
|OPPONENTS
|46
|242.7
|2046-4324
|.473
|569-1645
|771-1025
|.752
|5432
|118.1
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|James
|45
|258
|303
|8.4
|252
|7.0
|60
|0
|37
|112
|21
|Davis
|78
|224
|302
|12.1
|66
|2.6
|68
|0
|33
|47
|53
|Westbrook
|47
|234
|281
|6.5
|330
|7.7
|100
|0
|43
|152
|21
|Walker
|11
|64
|75
|2.3
|45
|1.4
|53
|0
|24
|31
|11
|Bryant
|57
|168
|225
|7.0
|27
|.8
|68
|0
|13
|25
|18
|Schroder
|6
|69
|75
|2.3
|121
|3.8
|70
|0
|22
|52
|2
|Reaves
|23
|88
|111
|3.1
|80
|2.2
|60
|0
|20
|49
|14
|Nunn
|4
|45
|49
|1.3
|33
|.9
|35
|0
|11
|31
|3
|T.Brown
|29
|127
|156
|3.9
|32
|.8
|56
|0
|31
|29
|7
|Gabriel
|62
|92
|154
|4.2
|19
|.5
|86
|0
|15
|26
|25
|Beverley
|20
|103
|123
|3.3
|90
|2.4
|101
|1
|30
|35
|20
|Ryan
|2
|12
|14
|1.2
|4
|.3
|14
|0
|2
|3
|0
|Christie
|7
|54
|61
|2.2
|16
|.6
|23
|0
|5
|9
|4
|Toscano-Anderson
|12
|46
|58
|2.2
|23
|.9
|43
|0
|10
|15
|7
|Jones
|18
|36
|54
|2.8
|4
|.2
|16
|0
|3
|8
|11
|Swider
|0
|6
|6
|1.5
|4
|1.0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pippen
|2
|2
|4
|.8
|1
|.2
|3
|0
|2
|2
|1
|S.Brown
|3
|5
|8
|2.0
|2
|.5
|4
|0
|3
|0
|0
|TEAM
|426
|1633
|2059
|44.8
|1149
|25.0
|863
|1
|304
|626
|218
|OPPONENTS
|523
|1580
|2103
|45.7
|1191
|25.9
|973
|2
|353
|573
|243
