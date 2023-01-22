AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
James3636.3412-815.50670-243171-223.767106529.6
Davis2533.4255-429.5949-31166-201.82668527.4
Westbrook4328.8256-600.42752-174128-192.66769216.1
Walker3229.8170-374.45566-17263-72.87546914.7
Bryant3221.8159-251.63314-3763-84.75039512.3
Schroder3229.7127-298.42639-10997-110.88239012.2
Reaves3628.9124-254.48845-12595-106.89638810.8
Nunn3813.5100-246.40741-12416-19.8422576.8
T.Brown4023.5101-235.43047-13422-221.0002716.8
Gabriel3716.2101-163.6209-2534-48.7082456.6
Beverley3726.375-190.39543-12629-35.8292226.0
Ryan1210.815-49.30613-354-5.800473.9
Christie2814.337-89.41622-529-10.9001053.8
Toscano-Anderson2613.131-59.5254-1811-15.733773.0
Jones198.920-36.5560-315-20.750552.9
Swider48.03-8.3753-70-0.00092.3
Pippen55.23-10.3001-34-7.571112.2
S.Brown46.00-4.0000-20-0.00000.0
TEAM46242.71989-4110.484478-1420927-1169.7935383117.0
OPPONENTS46242.72046-4324.473569-1645771-1025.7525432118.1
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
James452583038.42527.06003711221
Davis7822430212.1662.6680334753
Westbrook472342816.53307.710004315221
Walker1164752.3451.4530243111
Bryant571682257.027.8680132518
Schroder669752.31213.870022522
Reaves23881113.1802.2600204914
Nunn445491.333.935011313
T.Brown291271563.932.856031297
Gabriel62921544.219.5860152625
Beverley201031233.3902.41011303520
Ryan212141.24.3140230
Christie754612.216.6230594
Toscano-Anderson1246582.223.943010157
Jones1836542.84.21603811
Swider0661.541.030000
Pippen224.81.230221
S.Brown3582.02.540300
TEAM4261633205944.8114925.08631304626218
OPPONENTS5231580210345.7119125.99732353573243

