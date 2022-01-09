Statistics after 17 games

COMPAVGTDINT
PASSINGATT.COMPCTYARDSGAINTDPCTINTPCTLONGRATE
Stafford60140467.248868.13416.8172.879t102.9
Wolford4125.051.2500.0125.050
Hekker11100.022.000.000.0279.2
Kupp100.000.000.000.0039.6
TEAM60740666.946428.06416.8183.079t101.6
OPPONENTS62541666.641097.16172.7193.063t83.8

RUSHINGATT.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Michel2088454.1394
Henderson1496884.6295
Woods8465.816t1
Stafford32431.3120
Jefferson22010.0100
Kupp4184.5180
Howell5112.240
Funk252.560
Sargent252.530
C.Akers530.620
Hekker100.000
Wolford2-1-0.500
TEAM42016834.03910
OPPONENTS44317544.05418

RECEIVINGNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Kupp145194713.45916
Higbee615609.2375
Jefferson5080216.079t6
Woods4555612.4284
Henderson291766.125t3
Beckham2730511.354t5
Michel211286.1241
Skowronek1113312.1350
Jackson822127.675t1
Blanton4379.3230
C.Akers3103.360
Hopkins199.090
Mundt199.090
TEAM406489312.179t41
OPPONENTS416447610.863t17

INTERCEPTIONSNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Ramsey44110.2250
Rapp4317.8180
Jones25025.0310
Scott231.530
Reeder221.020
Fuller13434.0340
Howard11919.0190
Floyd11111.0110
Rochell111.010
Long100.000
TEAM1919210.1340
OPPONENTS1818110.133t4

SACKSNO.
Donald12.5
Floyd9.5
Miller5.0
Gaines4.5
Joseph-Day3.0
Lewis3.0
Hollins2.0
Okoronkwo2.0
Reeder2.0
Robinson2.0
Young2.0
Rapp1.5
Jones1.0
TEAM50.0
OPPONENTS31.0

GROSSNETIN
PUNTINGNO.YARDSAVGAVG20LONGBLK
Hekker51225244.242.523590
TEAM51225244.242.523590
OPPONENTS62285846.142.029680

PUNT RETURNSNO.FCYARDSAVGLONGTD
Powell6013322.261t1
Koski202010.0130
Kupp1088.080
Atwell100545.4170
TEAM19021511.361t1
OPPONENTS90606.7140

KICKOFF RETURNSNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Powell820826.0650
Michel49022.5280
Funk48822.0280
Koski58917.8260
Skowronek47017.5190
Atwell58717.4250
Howell23417.0190
Kupp22010.0120
TEAM3468620.2650
OPPONENTS3064621.5500

OFF.DEF.
FUMBLES/RECOVERIESFUMREC.REC.
Atwell100
Blanton110
Floyd001
Hekker110
Higbee100
Koski100
Michel100
Orzech100
Ramsey001
Rapp001
Rochell001
Stafford530
Whitworth010
D.Williams001
Young001
TEAM1266
OPPONENTS20115

SCORE BY QUARTERS1234OTTOT
TEAM631551131290460
OPPONENTS51123911043372

TOUCHDOWNSLONG
SCORINGTOTRUSRECRETXPXPAFGFGAFGSAFTOT
Gay000048493234550144
Kupp16016000000098
Henderson853000000048
Jefferson606000000036
Woods514000000032
Beckham505000000030
Higbee505000000030
Michel541000000030
Jackson10100000006
Powell10010000006
Stafford00000000004
TEAM521041148493234550408
OPPONENTS401817136363034550330

FIELD GOALS1-1920-2930-3940-4950+
Gay0/06/615/157/84/5
TEAM0/06/615/157/84/5
OPPONENTS0/010/106/710/124/5

