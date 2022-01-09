Statistics after 17 games
|COMP
|AVG
|TD
|INT
|PASSING
|ATT.
|COM
|PCT
|YARDS
|GAIN
|TD
|PCT
|INT
|PCT
|LONG
|RATE
|Stafford
|601
|404
|67.2
|4886
|8.13
|41
|6.8
|17
|2.8
|79t
|102.9
|Wolford
|4
|1
|25.0
|5
|1.25
|0
|0.0
|1
|25.0
|5
|0
|Hekker
|1
|1
|100.0
|2
|2.0
|0
|0.0
|0
|0.0
|2
|79.2
|Kupp
|1
|0
|0.0
|0
|0.0
|0
|0.0
|0
|0.0
|0
|39.6
|TEAM
|607
|406
|66.9
|4642
|8.06
|41
|6.8
|18
|3.0
|79t
|101.6
|OPPONENTS
|625
|416
|66.6
|4109
|7.16
|17
|2.7
|19
|3.0
|63t
|83.8
|RUSHING
|ATT.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Michel
|208
|845
|4.1
|39
|4
|Henderson
|149
|688
|4.6
|29
|5
|Woods
|8
|46
|5.8
|16t
|1
|Stafford
|32
|43
|1.3
|12
|0
|Jefferson
|2
|20
|10.0
|10
|0
|Kupp
|4
|18
|4.5
|18
|0
|Howell
|5
|11
|2.2
|4
|0
|Funk
|2
|5
|2.5
|6
|0
|Sargent
|2
|5
|2.5
|3
|0
|C.Akers
|5
|3
|0.6
|2
|0
|Hekker
|1
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Wolford
|2
|-1
|-0.5
|0
|0
|TEAM
|420
|1683
|4.0
|39
|10
|OPPONENTS
|443
|1754
|4.0
|54
|18
|RECEIVING
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Kupp
|145
|1947
|13.4
|59
|16
|Higbee
|61
|560
|9.2
|37
|5
|Jefferson
|50
|802
|16.0
|79t
|6
|Woods
|45
|556
|12.4
|28
|4
|Henderson
|29
|176
|6.1
|25t
|3
|Beckham
|27
|305
|11.3
|54t
|5
|Michel
|21
|128
|6.1
|24
|1
|Skowronek
|11
|133
|12.1
|35
|0
|Jackson
|8
|221
|27.6
|75t
|1
|Blanton
|4
|37
|9.3
|23
|0
|C.Akers
|3
|10
|3.3
|6
|0
|Hopkins
|1
|9
|9.0
|9
|0
|Mundt
|1
|9
|9.0
|9
|0
|TEAM
|406
|4893
|12.1
|79t
|41
|OPPONENTS
|416
|4476
|10.8
|63t
|17
|INTERCEPTIONS
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Ramsey
|4
|41
|10.2
|25
|0
|Rapp
|4
|31
|7.8
|18
|0
|Jones
|2
|50
|25.0
|31
|0
|Scott
|2
|3
|1.5
|3
|0
|Reeder
|2
|2
|1.0
|2
|0
|Fuller
|1
|34
|34.0
|34
|0
|Howard
|1
|19
|19.0
|19
|0
|Floyd
|1
|11
|11.0
|11
|0
|Rochell
|1
|1
|1.0
|1
|0
|Long
|1
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|19
|192
|10.1
|34
|0
|OPPONENTS
|18
|181
|10.1
|33t
|4
|SACKS
|NO.
|Donald
|12.5
|Floyd
|9.5
|Miller
|5.0
|Gaines
|4.5
|Joseph-Day
|3.0
|Lewis
|3.0
|Hollins
|2.0
|Okoronkwo
|2.0
|Reeder
|2.0
|Robinson
|2.0
|Young
|2.0
|Rapp
|1.5
|Jones
|1.0
|TEAM
|50.0
|OPPONENTS
|31.0
|GROSS
|NET
|IN
|PUNTING
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|AVG
|20
|LONG
|BLK
|Hekker
|51
|2252
|44.2
|42.5
|23
|59
|0
|TEAM
|51
|2252
|44.2
|42.5
|23
|59
|0
|OPPONENTS
|62
|2858
|46.1
|42.0
|29
|68
|0
|PUNT RETURNS
|NO.
|FC
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Powell
|6
|0
|133
|22.2
|61t
|1
|Koski
|2
|0
|20
|10.0
|13
|0
|Kupp
|1
|0
|8
|8.0
|8
|0
|Atwell
|10
|0
|54
|5.4
|17
|0
|TEAM
|19
|0
|215
|11.3
|61t
|1
|OPPONENTS
|9
|0
|60
|6.7
|14
|0
|KICKOFF RETURNS
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Powell
|8
|208
|26.0
|65
|0
|Michel
|4
|90
|22.5
|28
|0
|Funk
|4
|88
|22.0
|28
|0
|Koski
|5
|89
|17.8
|26
|0
|Skowronek
|4
|70
|17.5
|19
|0
|Atwell
|5
|87
|17.4
|25
|0
|Howell
|2
|34
|17.0
|19
|0
|Kupp
|2
|20
|10.0
|12
|0
|TEAM
|34
|686
|20.2
|65
|0
|OPPONENTS
|30
|646
|21.5
|50
|0
|OFF.
|DEF.
|FUMBLES/RECOVERIES
|FUM
|REC.
|REC.
|Atwell
|1
|0
|0
|Blanton
|1
|1
|0
|Floyd
|0
|0
|1
|Hekker
|1
|1
|0
|Higbee
|1
|0
|0
|Koski
|1
|0
|0
|Michel
|1
|0
|0
|Orzech
|1
|0
|0
|Ramsey
|0
|0
|1
|Rapp
|0
|0
|1
|Rochell
|0
|0
|1
|Stafford
|5
|3
|0
|Whitworth
|0
|1
|0
|D.Williams
|0
|0
|1
|Young
|0
|0
|1
|TEAM
|12
|6
|6
|OPPONENTS
|20
|11
|5
|SCORE BY QUARTERS
|1
|2
|3
|4
|OT
|TOT
|TEAM
|63
|155
|113
|129
|0
|460
|OPPONENTS
|51
|123
|91
|104
|3
|372
|TOUCHDOWNS
|LONG
|SCORING
|TOT
|RUS
|REC
|RET
|FG
|FGA
|FG
|SAF
|TOT
|Gay
|0
|0
|0
|0
|32
|34
|55
|0
|144
|Kupp
|16
|0
|16
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|98
|Henderson
|8
|5
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|48
|Jefferson
|6
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Woods
|5
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|32
|Beckham
|5
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|30
|Higbee
|5
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|30
|Michel
|5
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|30
|Jackson
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Powell
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Stafford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|TEAM
|52
|10
|41
|1
|32
|34
|55
|0
|408
|OPPONENTS
|40
|18
|17
|1
|30
|34
|55
|0
|330
|FIELD GOALS
|1-19
|20-29
|30-39
|40-49
|50+
|Gay
|0/
|0
|6/
|6
|15/
|15
|7/
|8
|4/
|5
|TEAM
|0/
|0
|6/
|6
|15/
|15
|7/
|8
|4/
|5
|OPPONENTS
|0/
|0
|10/
|10
|6/
|7
|10/
|12
|4/
|5
