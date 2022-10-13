Louisiana-Lafayette3013723
Marshall070613

First Quarter

ULL_FG Almendares 42, 7:03.

Second Quarter

MRSH_Laborn 1 run (Verhoff kick), 4:09.

Third Quarter

ULL_Fleming 6 pass from Wooldridge (Almendares kick), 10:30.

ULL_FG Almendares 33, 4:44.

ULL_FG Almendares 52, :00.

Fourth Quarter

ULL_Jefferson 32 pass from Wooldridge (Almendares kick), 9:59.

MRSH_Laborn 1 run (run failed), 6:52.

A_19,905.

ULLMRSH
First downs1617
Total Net Yards338276
Rushes-yards34-10844-139
Passing230137
Punt Returns1--11-6
Kickoff Returns0-03-69
Interceptions Ret.1-250-0
Comp-Att-Int17-29-016-22-1
Sacked-Yards Lost2-25-19
Punts4-39.05-42.6
Fumbles-Lost0-01-1
Penalties-Yards6-526-40
Time of Possession28:1831:42

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Louisiana-Lafayette, Wooldridge 10-45, D.Washington 8-22, T.Williams 9-18, J.Kibodi 5-13, LeGendre 1-11, (Team) 1-(minus 1). Marshall, Laborn 26-120, Fancher 5-10, Turner 1-5, E.Payne 3-4, Keaton 1-2, Colombi 8-(minus 2).

PASSING_Louisiana-Lafayette, Wooldridge 17-29-0-230. Marshall, Fancher 7-9-0-69, Colombi 9-13-1-68.

RECEIVING_Louisiana-Lafayette, Jefferson 3-71, Migl 3-21, LeBlanc 3-20, N.Johnson 2-55, Rogers 2-27, Fleming 2-6, Stephens 1-34, LeGendre 1-(minus 4). Marshall, Gammage 4-58, C.Montgomery 3-32, Keaton 3-8, De.Miller 2-10, Ahmed 1-9, Laborn 1-9, E.Payne 1-6, Turner 1-5.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Marshall, Verhoff 45.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

