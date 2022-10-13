|Louisiana-Lafayette
|3
|0
|13
|7
|—
|23
|Marshall
|0
|7
|0
|6
|—
|13
First Quarter
ULL_FG Almendares 42, 7:03.
Second Quarter
MRSH_Laborn 1 run (Verhoff kick), 4:09.
Third Quarter
ULL_Fleming 6 pass from Wooldridge (Almendares kick), 10:30.
ULL_FG Almendares 33, 4:44.
ULL_FG Almendares 52, :00.
Fourth Quarter
ULL_Jefferson 32 pass from Wooldridge (Almendares kick), 9:59.
MRSH_Laborn 1 run (run failed), 6:52.
A_19,905.
|ULL
|MRSH
|First downs
|16
|17
|Total Net Yards
|338
|276
|Rushes-yards
|34-108
|44-139
|Passing
|230
|137
|Punt Returns
|1--1
|1-6
|Kickoff Returns
|0-0
|3-69
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-25
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|17-29-0
|16-22-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-2
|5-19
|Punts
|4-39.0
|5-42.6
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Penalties-Yards
|6-52
|6-40
|Time of Possession
|28:18
|31:42
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Louisiana-Lafayette, Wooldridge 10-45, D.Washington 8-22, T.Williams 9-18, J.Kibodi 5-13, LeGendre 1-11, (Team) 1-(minus 1). Marshall, Laborn 26-120, Fancher 5-10, Turner 1-5, E.Payne 3-4, Keaton 1-2, Colombi 8-(minus 2).
PASSING_Louisiana-Lafayette, Wooldridge 17-29-0-230. Marshall, Fancher 7-9-0-69, Colombi 9-13-1-68.
RECEIVING_Louisiana-Lafayette, Jefferson 3-71, Migl 3-21, LeBlanc 3-20, N.Johnson 2-55, Rogers 2-27, Fleming 2-6, Stephens 1-34, LeGendre 1-(minus 4). Marshall, Gammage 4-58, C.Montgomery 3-32, Keaton 3-8, De.Miller 2-10, Ahmed 1-9, Laborn 1-9, E.Payne 1-6, Turner 1-5.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Marshall, Verhoff 45.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.