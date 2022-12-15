|FG
|FT
|Reb
|LOUISIANA-LAFAYETTE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Brown
|36
|5-8
|9-12
|0-5
|1
|1
|20
|Lewis
|28
|8-11
|0-0
|0-8
|1
|1
|16
|Fulks
|22
|3-5
|2-4
|0-4
|6
|2
|10
|Garnett
|32
|2-4
|0-0
|0-3
|2
|4
|6
|Williams
|35
|6-8
|0-0
|3-5
|4
|2
|17
|M.Thomas
|17
|0-4
|1-1
|0-2
|2
|2
|1
|Charles
|16
|3-6
|0-1
|2-3
|0
|2
|6
|Dalcourt
|14
|1-3
|0-0
|1-1
|4
|1
|2
|Totals
|200
|28-49
|12-18
|6-31
|20
|15
|78
Percentages: FG .571, FT .667.
3-Point Goals: 10-20, .500 (Williams 5-7, Fulks 2-2, Garnett 2-4, Brown 1-1, Dalcourt 0-1, M.Thomas 0-2, Charles 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Williams 3, Lewis).
Turnovers: 15 (Fulks 4, Brown 3, Lewis 3, Garnett 2, Charles, M.Thomas, Williams).
Steals: 5 (Charles 2, Williams 2, M.Thomas).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MCNEESE ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|McMillan
|18
|1-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|3
|2
|English
|34
|9-23
|3-5
|0-1
|2
|1
|24
|Massie
|30
|2-6
|2-2
|0-2
|0
|1
|6
|Scott
|31
|3-12
|3-3
|1-2
|1
|1
|9
|Shumate
|37
|7-11
|1-2
|8-14
|0
|3
|16
|Francois
|18
|1-2
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|3
|3
|Berze
|15
|2-5
|0-0
|2-3
|3
|5
|6
|Oday
|13
|2-6
|0-0
|1-1
|1
|1
|4
|D.Thomas
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|27-66
|9-12
|13-29
|7
|19
|70
Percentages: FG .409, FT .750.
3-Point Goals: 7-25, .280 (English 3-8, Berze 2-4, Francois 1-1, Shumate 1-3, Massie 0-1, Oday 0-2, Scott 0-6).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Oday).
Turnovers: 9 (English 2, Francois 2, Shumate 2, Massie, McMillan, Oday).
Steals: 5 (Scott 2, English, Francois, Massie).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|38
|40
|—
|78
|McNeese St.
|35
|35
|—
|70
A_2,101 (4,200).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.