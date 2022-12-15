FGFTReb
LOUISIANA-LAFAYETTEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Brown365-89-120-51120
Lewis288-110-00-81116
Fulks223-52-40-46210
Garnett322-40-00-3246
Williams356-80-03-54217
M.Thomas170-41-10-2221
Charles163-60-12-3026
Dalcourt141-30-01-1412
Totals20028-4912-186-31201578

Percentages: FG .571, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 10-20, .500 (Williams 5-7, Fulks 2-2, Garnett 2-4, Brown 1-1, Dalcourt 0-1, M.Thomas 0-2, Charles 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Williams 3, Lewis).

Turnovers: 15 (Fulks 4, Brown 3, Lewis 3, Garnett 2, Charles, M.Thomas, Williams).

Steals: 5 (Charles 2, Williams 2, M.Thomas).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
MCNEESE ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
McMillan181-10-00-1032
English349-233-50-12124
Massie302-62-20-2016
Scott313-123-31-2119
Shumate377-111-28-140316
Francois181-20-01-2033
Berze152-50-02-3356
Oday132-60-01-1114
D.Thomas40-00-00-3010
Totals20027-669-1213-2971970

Percentages: FG .409, FT .750.

3-Point Goals: 7-25, .280 (English 3-8, Berze 2-4, Francois 1-1, Shumate 1-3, Massie 0-1, Oday 0-2, Scott 0-6).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Oday).

Turnovers: 9 (English 2, Francois 2, Shumate 2, Massie, McMillan, Oday).

Steals: 5 (Scott 2, English, Francois, Massie).

Technical Fouls: None.

Louisiana-Lafayette384078
McNeese St.353570

A_2,101 (4,200).

