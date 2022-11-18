|FG
|FT
|Reb
|LOUISIANA TECH
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Allen
|21
|1-2
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|4
|2
|I.Crawford
|23
|7-9
|4-4
|1-1
|1
|4
|18
|Green
|15
|3-8
|1-1
|0-2
|0
|5
|8
|C.Williams
|33
|9-15
|6-6
|1-3
|2
|2
|26
|Willis
|34
|4-14
|1-1
|0-6
|1
|4
|9
|J.Crawford
|22
|1-3
|0-0
|0-2
|3
|2
|2
|T.Williams
|14
|1-1
|1-2
|0-3
|1
|2
|4
|Mangum
|13
|3-5
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|9
|Stewart
|12
|2-3
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|6
|Hunter
|8
|1-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|2
|Bradford
|5
|1-1
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|2
|2
|Totals
|200
|33-63
|13-14
|4-23
|8
|29
|88
Percentages: FG .524, FT .929.
3-Point Goals: 9-16, .563 (Mangum 3-4, Stewart 2-2, C.Williams 2-3, T.Williams 1-1, Green 1-3, Willis 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: None.
Turnovers: 10 (Bradford 2, J.Crawford 2, Allen, C.Williams, Green, Mangum, T.Williams, Willis).
Steals: 9 (I.Crawford 4, Bradford, C.Williams, J.Crawford, Mangum, Willis).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|LOUISIANA-LAFAYETTE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Brown
|35
|6-12
|4-8
|1-8
|2
|2
|16
|Lewis
|32
|9-11
|5-6
|5-12
|2
|4
|23
|Fulks
|28
|3-6
|0-4
|1-3
|7
|2
|6
|Garnett
|37
|5-9
|2-2
|0-2
|2
|2
|16
|G.Williams
|22
|4-8
|8-8
|2-4
|3
|3
|16
|Dalcourt
|16
|4-7
|0-0
|1-1
|1
|3
|12
|Thomas
|13
|0-0
|3-4
|0-0
|3
|2
|3
|Charles
|10
|1-3
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|0
|2
|White
|4
|0-3
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Richards
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|32-59
|22-32
|10-33
|20
|18
|94
Percentages: FG .542, FT .688.
3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Dalcourt 4-5, Garnett 4-8, Brown 0-1, White 0-1, Charles 0-2, Fulks 0-2, G.Williams 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Brown 3, Dalcourt).
Turnovers: 13 (Fulks 3, G.Williams 3, Brown 2, Charles 2, Dalcourt, Lewis, Thomas).
Steals: 4 (Lewis 3, Garnett).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Louisiana Tech
|42
|46
|—
|88
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|35
|59
|—
|94
A_3,181 (11,550).
