FGFTReb
LOUISIANA TECHMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Allen211-20-01-1042
I.Crawford237-94-41-11418
Green153-81-10-2058
C.Williams339-156-61-32226
Willis344-141-10-6149
J.Crawford221-30-00-2322
T.Williams141-11-20-3124
Mangum133-50-00-0029
Stewart122-30-00-1006
Hunter81-20-00-1022
Bradford51-10-01-3022
Totals20033-6313-144-2382988

Percentages: FG .524, FT .929.

3-Point Goals: 9-16, .563 (Mangum 3-4, Stewart 2-2, C.Williams 2-3, T.Williams 1-1, Green 1-3, Willis 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: 10 (Bradford 2, J.Crawford 2, Allen, C.Williams, Green, Mangum, T.Williams, Willis).

Steals: 9 (I.Crawford 4, Bradford, C.Williams, J.Crawford, Mangum, Willis).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
LOUISIANA-LAFAYETTEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Brown356-124-81-82216
Lewis329-115-65-122423
Fulks283-60-41-3726
Garnett375-92-20-22216
G.Williams224-88-82-43316
Dalcourt164-70-01-11312
Thomas130-03-40-0323
Charles101-30-00-2002
White40-30-00-0000
Richards30-00-00-1000
Totals20032-5922-3210-33201894

Percentages: FG .542, FT .688.

3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Dalcourt 4-5, Garnett 4-8, Brown 0-1, White 0-1, Charles 0-2, Fulks 0-2, G.Williams 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Brown 3, Dalcourt).

Turnovers: 13 (Fulks 3, G.Williams 3, Brown 2, Charles 2, Dalcourt, Lewis, Thomas).

Steals: 4 (Lewis 3, Garnett).

Technical Fouls: None.

Louisiana Tech424688
Louisiana-Lafayette355994

A_3,181 (11,550).

