|Louisiana-Lafayette
|0
|14
|14
|0
|—
|28
|Arkansas St.
|0
|10
|17
|0
|—
|27
Second Quarter
ARST_Rucker 6 pass from Hatcher (Grupe kick), 5:35.
ULL_M.Johnson 99 run (Snyder kick), 5:19.
ARST_FG Grupe 32, 2:21.
ULL_C.Smith 6 run (Snyder kick), :28.
Third Quarter
ARST_Hunt 76 pass from Hatcher (Grupe kick), 14:07.
ULL_M.Johnson 3 run (Snyder kick), 12:35.
ARST_Stevenson 15 pass from Hatcher (Grupe kick), 9:05.
ARST_FG Grupe 35, 3:23.
ULL_C.Smith 74 run (Snyder kick), 2:37.
A_7,138.
|ULL
|ARST
|First downs
|26
|22
|Total Net Yards
|546
|413
|Rushes-yards
|53-424
|35-113
|Passing
|122
|300
|Punt Returns
|1-6
|3-0
|Kickoff Returns
|5-77
|4-63
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|1-35
|Comp-Att-Int
|11-20-1
|16-31-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-6
|2-17
|Punts
|3-50.333
|4-46.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|3-1
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|7-77
|8-64
|Time of Possession
|32:48
|27:15
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Louisiana-Lafayette, Smith 24-238, M.Johnson 17-150, Bailey 4-27, L.Lewis 6-11, (Team) 2-(minus 2). Arkansas St., Pare 11-52, Lang 10-45, Lamar 4-12, Hatcher 10-4.
PASSING_Louisiana-Lafayette, L.Lewis 11-20-1-122. Arkansas St., Hatcher 16-31-0-300.
RECEIVING_Louisiana-Lafayette, LeBlanc 5-34, Fleming 2-47, Lacy 2-27, N.Johnson 1-10, Smith 1-4. Arkansas St., Hunt 3-83, Rucker 3-53, Pare 3-11, Foreman 2-64, Stevenson 2-24, Lang 1-26, Ealy 1-20, Da.Green 1-19.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.