Louisiana-Lafayette01414028
Arkansas St.01017027

Second Quarter

ARST_Rucker 6 pass from Hatcher (Grupe kick), 5:35.

ULL_M.Johnson 99 run (Snyder kick), 5:19.

ARST_FG Grupe 32, 2:21.

ULL_C.Smith 6 run (Snyder kick), :28.

Third Quarter

ARST_Hunt 76 pass from Hatcher (Grupe kick), 14:07.

ULL_M.Johnson 3 run (Snyder kick), 12:35.

ARST_Stevenson 15 pass from Hatcher (Grupe kick), 9:05.

ARST_FG Grupe 35, 3:23.

ULL_C.Smith 74 run (Snyder kick), 2:37.

A_7,138.

ULLARST
First downs2622
Total Net Yards546413
Rushes-yards53-42435-113
Passing122300
Punt Returns1-63-0
Kickoff Returns5-774-63
Interceptions Ret.0-01-35
Comp-Att-Int11-20-116-31-0
Sacked-Yards Lost1-62-17
Punts3-50.3334-46.0
Fumbles-Lost3-10-0
Penalties-Yards7-778-64
Time of Possession32:4827:15

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Louisiana-Lafayette, Smith 24-238, M.Johnson 17-150, Bailey 4-27, L.Lewis 6-11, (Team) 2-(minus 2). Arkansas St., Pare 11-52, Lang 10-45, Lamar 4-12, Hatcher 10-4.

PASSING_Louisiana-Lafayette, L.Lewis 11-20-1-122. Arkansas St., Hatcher 16-31-0-300.

RECEIVING_Louisiana-Lafayette, LeBlanc 5-34, Fleming 2-47, Lacy 2-27, N.Johnson 1-10, Smith 1-4. Arkansas St., Hunt 3-83, Rucker 3-53, Pare 3-11, Foreman 2-64, Stevenson 2-24, Lang 1-26, Ealy 1-20, Da.Green 1-19.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you