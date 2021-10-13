Appalachian St.337013
Louisiana-Lafayette20071441

First Quarter

ULL_L.Lewis 3 run (N.Snyder kick), 10:45.

APP_FG Staton 31, 5:58.

ULL_Lacy 2 pass from L.Lewis (N.Snyder kick), 3:22.

ULL_C.Smith 1 run (kick failed), :13.

Second Quarter

APP_FG Staton 27, :44.

Third Quarter

ULL_C.Smith 21 run (N.Snyder kick), 13:11.

APP_Brice 7 run (Staton kick), 8:19.

Fourth Quarter

ULL_M.Johnson 2 run (N.Snyder kick), 10:38.

ULL_Bailey 26 run (N.Snyder kick), 8:16.

A_20,066.

APPULL
First downs1522
Total Net Yards211455
Rushes-yards29-7644-246
Passing135209
Punt Returns2-51--1
Kickoff Returns7-1422-25
Interceptions Ret.1-02-32
Comp-Att-Int15-27-215-25-1
Sacked-Yards Lost2-111-6
Punts3-41.3333-49.333
Fumbles-Lost3-20-0
Penalties-Yards5-439-97
Time of Possession24:2535:27

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Appalachian St., Noel 17-40, Brice 7-13, J.Smith 3-12, D.Harrington 2-11. Louisiana-Lafayette, M.Johnson 14-103, Smith 13-82, Bailey 7-34, Wisham 5-18, L.Lewis 5-9.

PASSING_Appalachian St., Brice 15-27-2-135. Louisiana-Lafayette, L.Lewis 15-25-1-209.

RECEIVING_Appalachian St., M.Williams 6-38, T.Hennigan 2-25, Pearson 2-23, Cor.Sutton 2-19, Evans 1-19, Horn 1-14, D.Harrington 1-(minus 3). Louisiana-Lafayette, Lacy 2-57, Jefferson 2-45, Lumpkin 2-31, Rogers 2-26, Fleming 2-10, LeBlanc 2-2, Stephens 1-22, Migl 1-10, Bailey 1-6.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

