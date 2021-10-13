|Appalachian St.
|3
|3
|7
|0
|—
|13
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|20
|0
|7
|14
|—
|41
First Quarter
ULL_L.Lewis 3 run (N.Snyder kick), 10:45.
APP_FG Staton 31, 5:58.
ULL_Lacy 2 pass from L.Lewis (N.Snyder kick), 3:22.
ULL_C.Smith 1 run (kick failed), :13.
Second Quarter
APP_FG Staton 27, :44.
Third Quarter
ULL_C.Smith 21 run (N.Snyder kick), 13:11.
APP_Brice 7 run (Staton kick), 8:19.
Fourth Quarter
ULL_M.Johnson 2 run (N.Snyder kick), 10:38.
ULL_Bailey 26 run (N.Snyder kick), 8:16.
A_20,066.
|APP
|ULL
|First downs
|15
|22
|Total Net Yards
|211
|455
|Rushes-yards
|29-76
|44-246
|Passing
|135
|209
|Punt Returns
|2-5
|1--1
|Kickoff Returns
|7-142
|2-25
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-0
|2-32
|Comp-Att-Int
|15-27-2
|15-25-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-11
|1-6
|Punts
|3-41.333
|3-49.333
|Fumbles-Lost
|3-2
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|5-43
|9-97
|Time of Possession
|24:25
|35:27
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Appalachian St., Noel 17-40, Brice 7-13, J.Smith 3-12, D.Harrington 2-11. Louisiana-Lafayette, M.Johnson 14-103, Smith 13-82, Bailey 7-34, Wisham 5-18, L.Lewis 5-9.
PASSING_Appalachian St., Brice 15-27-2-135. Louisiana-Lafayette, L.Lewis 15-25-1-209.
RECEIVING_Appalachian St., M.Williams 6-38, T.Hennigan 2-25, Pearson 2-23, Cor.Sutton 2-19, Evans 1-19, Horn 1-14, D.Harrington 1-(minus 3). Louisiana-Lafayette, Lacy 2-57, Jefferson 2-45, Lumpkin 2-31, Rogers 2-26, Fleming 2-10, LeBlanc 2-2, Stephens 1-22, Migl 1-10, Bailey 1-6.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.