LOUISIANA-LAFAYETTE (10-1)
Brown 5-8 9-12 20, Lewis 8-11 0-0 16, Fulks 3-5 2-4 10, Garnett 2-4 0-0 6, Williams 6-8 0-0 17, M.Thomas 0-4 1-1 1, Charles 3-6 0-1 6, Dalcourt 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 28-49 12-18 78.
MCNEESE ST. (3-8)
McMillan 1-1 0-0 2, English 9-23 3-5 24, Massie 2-6 2-2 6, Scott 3-12 3-3 9, Shumate 7-11 1-2 16, Francois 1-2 0-0 3, Berze 2-5 0-0 6, Oday 2-6 0-0 4, D.Thomas 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-66 9-12 70.
Halftime_Louisiana-Lafayette 38-35. 3-Point Goals_Louisiana-Lafayette 10-20 (Williams 5-7, Fulks 2-2, Garnett 2-4, Brown 1-1, Dalcourt 0-1, M.Thomas 0-2, Charles 0-3), McNeese St. 7-25 (English 3-8, Berze 2-4, Francois 1-1, Shumate 1-3, Massie 0-1, Oday 0-2, Scott 0-6). Fouled Out_Berze. Rebounds_Louisiana-Lafayette 31 (Lewis 8), McNeese St. 29 (Shumate 14). Assists_Louisiana-Lafayette 20 (Fulks 6), McNeese St. 7 (Berze 3). Total Fouls_Louisiana-Lafayette 15, McNeese St. 19. A_2,101 (4,200).
