DALLAS CHRISTIAN (0-1)
Hobson 4-8 2-2 10, Jo.Allen 4-11 3-3 12, Battles 4-7 0-0 10, Perez 3-7 0-0 6, Riley 1-2 0-0 3, T.Ford 2-4 0-0 5, Thomas 4-5 2-3 10, Torres 0-2 0-1 0, Villarreal 1-5 1-2 3, Walker 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-52 8-11 59.
LOUISIANA-MONROE (1-1)
Howell 7-10 0-0 14, Metskhvarishvili 3-7 3-4 10, Blackmon 4-8 0-0 10, Gallion 4-10 3-4 12, Locure 8-13 0-1 19, Hancock 2-8 2-2 8, Bolden 5-7 0-0 13, Bafutto 5-9 1-2 11, Powell 3-3 0-0 7, Williams 2-5 0-0 5, Litolff 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 44-81 9-13 111.
Halftime_Louisiana-Monroe 60-25. 3-Point Goals_Dallas Christian 5-18 (Battles 2-4, Riley 1-2, Jo.Allen 1-3, T.Ford 1-3, Perez 0-2, Torres 0-2, Villarreal 0-2), Louisiana-Monroe 14-33 (Bolden 3-3, Locure 3-5, Blackmon 2-5, Hancock 2-8, Powell 1-1, Metskhvarishvili 1-3, Gallion 1-4, Williams 1-4). Rebounds_Dallas Christian 17 (Hobson 7), Louisiana-Monroe 47 (Metskhvarishvili 10). Assists_Dallas Christian 12 (Hobson 5), Louisiana-Monroe 32 (Blackmon 9). Total Fouls_Dallas Christian 12, Louisiana-Monroe 12. A_538 (7,085).
