|Jackson St.
|0
|7
|0
|0
|—
|7
|Louisiana-Monroe
|3
|0
|3
|6
|—
|12
First Quarter
ULM_FG Sutherland 37, 9:19.
Second Quarter
JKST_Lanier 24 pass from She.Sanders (Misiak kick), 6:20.
Third Quarter
ULM_FG Sutherland 45, 3:11.
Fourth Quarter
ULM_FG Sutherland 42, 11:38.
ULM_FG Sutherland 49, 3:08.
|JKST
|ULM
|First downs
|15
|17
|Total Net Yards
|247
|252
|Rushes-yards
|17-19
|40-87
|Passing
|228
|165
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|1-3
|Kickoff Returns
|3-82
|0-0
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|1-23
|Comp-Att-Int
|28-42-1
|18-39-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|3-20
|3-10
|Punts
|7-37.286
|7-43.714
|Fumbles-Lost
|3-2
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|6-60
|3-25
|Time of Possession
|41:31
|33:17
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Jackson St., Pickett 5-10, She.Sanders 9-7, Marshall 3-2. Louisiana-Monroe, A.Henry 8-43, Roach 10-24, Rogers 12-18, Phillips 3-3, Rodriguez 7-(minus 1).
PASSING_Jackson St., She.Sanders 28-42-1-228. Louisiana-Monroe, Rodriguez 17-33-0-159, Rogers 1-4-0-6, (Team) 0-2-0-0.
RECEIVING_Jackson St., Newman 10-46, Lanier 7-64, Corbin 4-66, Pickett 3-16, Richey 1-24, Rucker 1-8, Shi.Sanders 1-4, Hooks 1-0. Louisiana-Monroe, Knight 6-78, J.Sparks 3-27, Wiley 2-14, Roach 2-11, A.Henry 2-10, Frett 1-16, Z.Jackson 1-5, Phillips 1-4.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Louisiana-Monroe, Sutherland 51, Sutherland 48, Sutherland 34.