Army0100313
Louisiana-Monroe0301417

Second Quarter

ULM_FG McCormick 24, 6:20.

ARMY_Nicolas-Paul 44 interception return (Maretzki kick), 2:38.

ARMY_FG Maretzki 22, :07.

Fourth Quarter

ARMY_FG Maretzki 28, 12:53.

ULM_H.Smith 62 run (McCormick kick), 5:43.

ULM_T.Howell 9 pass from Herring (McCormick kick), 2:48.

A_18,914.

ARMYULM
First downs1415
Total Net Yards283299
Rushes-yards50-17632-207
Passing10792
Punt Returns0-00-0
Kickoff Returns0-02-30
Interceptions Ret.2-552-13
Comp-Att-Int6-12-214-30-2
Sacked-Yards Lost1-111-4
Punts4-44.06-41.333
Fumbles-Lost4-31-0
Penalties-Yards3-355-35
Time of Possession35:4324:17

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Army, Daily 23-67, Marshall 2-43, Reed 10-29, Stewart 4-15, Buchanan 6-14, Riley 3-7, Coleman 2-1. Louisiana-Monroe, H.Smith 7-103, Woullard 10-56, Wright 11-35, Herring 4-13.

PASSING_Army, Daily 5-11-2-121, Coleman 1-1-0-(minus 14). Louisiana-Monroe, Wright 10-21-2-70, Herring 4-9-0-22.

RECEIVING_Army, Alston 3-47, L.Fortner 1-53, Marshall 1-24, Short 1-12. Louisiana-Monroe, T.Howell 9-67, Davis 4-24, D.Wiley 1-1.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Army, Maretzki 37. Louisiana-Monroe, McCormick 24.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

