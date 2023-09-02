|Army
|0
|10
|0
|3
|—
|13
|Louisiana-Monroe
|0
|3
|0
|14
|—
|17
Second Quarter
ULM_FG McCormick 24, 6:20.
ARMY_Nicolas-Paul 44 interception return (Maretzki kick), 2:38.
ARMY_FG Maretzki 22, :07.
Fourth Quarter
ARMY_FG Maretzki 28, 12:53.
ULM_H.Smith 62 run (McCormick kick), 5:43.
ULM_T.Howell 9 pass from Herring (McCormick kick), 2:48.
A_18,914.
|ARMY
|ULM
|First downs
|14
|15
|Total Net Yards
|283
|299
|Rushes-yards
|50-176
|32-207
|Passing
|107
|92
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoff Returns
|0-0
|2-30
|Interceptions Ret.
|2-55
|2-13
|Comp-Att-Int
|6-12-2
|14-30-2
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-11
|1-4
|Punts
|4-44.0
|6-41.333
|Fumbles-Lost
|4-3
|1-0
|Penalties-Yards
|3-35
|5-35
|Time of Possession
|35:43
|24:17
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Army, Daily 23-67, Marshall 2-43, Reed 10-29, Stewart 4-15, Buchanan 6-14, Riley 3-7, Coleman 2-1. Louisiana-Monroe, H.Smith 7-103, Woullard 10-56, Wright 11-35, Herring 4-13.
PASSING_Army, Daily 5-11-2-121, Coleman 1-1-0-(minus 14). Louisiana-Monroe, Wright 10-21-2-70, Herring 4-9-0-22.
RECEIVING_Army, Alston 3-47, L.Fortner 1-53, Marshall 1-24, Short 1-12. Louisiana-Monroe, T.Howell 9-67, Davis 4-24, D.Wiley 1-1.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Army, Maretzki 37. Louisiana-Monroe, McCormick 24.
