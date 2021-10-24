South Alabama71014031
Louisiana-Monroe71714341

First Quarter

ULM_A.Henry 20 run (Cal.Sutherland kick), 12:37.

USA_Wayne 10 pass from Bentley (Guajardo kick), 4:43.

Second Quarter

ULM_J.Sparks 12 pass from Rogers (Cal.Sutherland kick), 12:30.

USA_FG Guajardo 27, 9:13.

ULM_FG Cal.Sutherland 39, 5:23.

USA_Sefcik 12 pass from Bentley (Guajardo kick), 1:24.

ULM_Knight 9 pass from Rogers (Cal.Sutherland kick), :04.

Third Quarter

USA_Tolbert 8 pass from Bentley (Guajardo kick), 10:17.

USA_Tolbert 40 pass from Bentley (Guajardo kick), 6:28.

ULM_Lloyd 21 pass from Rogers (Cal.Sutherland kick), 3:57.

ULM_Derrick 81 pass from Rogers (Cal.Sutherland kick), 1:07.

Fourth Quarter

ULM_FG Cal.Sutherland 40, 6:28.

A_11,723.

USAULM
First downs2225
Total Net Yards409555
Rushes-yards32-8938-186
Passing320369
Punt Returns0-01--5
Kickoff Returns1-160-0
Interceptions Ret.0-02-15
Comp-Att-Int30-41-225-35-0
Sacked-Yards Lost4-290-0
Punts3-51.6673-44.333
Fumbles-Lost1-12-1
Penalties-Yards3-353-45
Time of Possession34:1825:42

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_South Alabama, Avery 14-87, Hill 5-10, K.Walker 5-3, (Team) 1-(minus 1), Bentley 7-(minus 10). Louisiana-Monroe, A.Henry 18-88, M.Jackson 2-49, Rogers 15-40, Phillips 1-10, Roach 1-0, (Team) 1-(minus 1).

PASSING_South Alabama, Bentley 30-41-2-320. Louisiana-Monroe, Rogers 25-35-0-369.

RECEIVING_South Alabama, Tolbert 10-155, Avery 7-48, Wayne 5-36, Lacy 4-53, Crum 2-14, Sefcik 1-12, K.Walker 1-2. Louisiana-Monroe, Knight 6-75, Derrick 5-135, J.Sparks 4-45, Z.Jackson 3-23, Frett 2-39, M.Jackson 2-10, Lloyd 1-21, A.Henry 1-17, Phillips 1-4.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_South Alabama, Guajardo 38.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

