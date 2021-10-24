|South Alabama
|7
|10
|14
|0
|—
|31
|Louisiana-Monroe
|7
|17
|14
|3
|—
|41
First Quarter
ULM_A.Henry 20 run (Cal.Sutherland kick), 12:37.
USA_Wayne 10 pass from Bentley (Guajardo kick), 4:43.
Second Quarter
ULM_J.Sparks 12 pass from Rogers (Cal.Sutherland kick), 12:30.
USA_FG Guajardo 27, 9:13.
ULM_FG Cal.Sutherland 39, 5:23.
USA_Sefcik 12 pass from Bentley (Guajardo kick), 1:24.
ULM_Knight 9 pass from Rogers (Cal.Sutherland kick), :04.
Third Quarter
USA_Tolbert 8 pass from Bentley (Guajardo kick), 10:17.
USA_Tolbert 40 pass from Bentley (Guajardo kick), 6:28.
ULM_Lloyd 21 pass from Rogers (Cal.Sutherland kick), 3:57.
ULM_Derrick 81 pass from Rogers (Cal.Sutherland kick), 1:07.
Fourth Quarter
ULM_FG Cal.Sutherland 40, 6:28.
A_11,723.
|USA
|ULM
|First downs
|22
|25
|Total Net Yards
|409
|555
|Rushes-yards
|32-89
|38-186
|Passing
|320
|369
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|1--5
|Kickoff Returns
|1-16
|0-0
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|2-15
|Comp-Att-Int
|30-41-2
|25-35-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|4-29
|0-0
|Punts
|3-51.667
|3-44.333
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|2-1
|Penalties-Yards
|3-35
|3-45
|Time of Possession
|34:18
|25:42
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_South Alabama, Avery 14-87, Hill 5-10, K.Walker 5-3, (Team) 1-(minus 1), Bentley 7-(minus 10). Louisiana-Monroe, A.Henry 18-88, M.Jackson 2-49, Rogers 15-40, Phillips 1-10, Roach 1-0, (Team) 1-(minus 1).
PASSING_South Alabama, Bentley 30-41-2-320. Louisiana-Monroe, Rogers 25-35-0-369.
RECEIVING_South Alabama, Tolbert 10-155, Avery 7-48, Wayne 5-36, Lacy 4-53, Crum 2-14, Sefcik 1-12, K.Walker 1-2. Louisiana-Monroe, Knight 6-75, Derrick 5-135, J.Sparks 4-45, Z.Jackson 3-23, Frett 2-39, M.Jackson 2-10, Lloyd 1-21, A.Henry 1-17, Phillips 1-4.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_South Alabama, Guajardo 38.