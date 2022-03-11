LOUISIANA TECH (24-9)
Lofton 2-8 4-4 9, Archibald 1-8 1-2 3, Christon 0-1 0-0 0, C.Williams 5-12 2-3 12, Willis 4-11 0-0 12, Bradford 0-3 0-0 0, Green 2-4 0-0 4, Hunter 0-2 2-2 2, Stewart 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 14-49 9-11 42.
NORTH TEXAS (24-6)
Bell 3-8 4-6 10, Ousmane 3-11 0-0 6, Jones 1-4 0-1 2, McBride 3-10 2-2 9, Murray 0-6 0-0 0, Perry 3-14 0-0 9, Scott 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 13-54 6-9 36.
Halftime_Louisiana Tech 21-13. 3-Point Goals_Louisiana Tech 5-18 (Willis 4-8, Lofton 1-2, Archibald 0-2, Bradford 0-2, Green 0-2, C.Williams 0-2), North Texas 4-24 (Perry 3-11, McBride 1-6, Scott 0-1, Jones 0-2, Murray 0-4). Fouled Out_Green. Rebounds_Louisiana Tech 33 (Lofton 12), North Texas 31 (Ousmane 11). Assists_Louisiana Tech 3 (Archibald, C.Williams, Bradford 1), North Texas 5 (Bell 3). Total Fouls_Louisiana Tech 12, North Texas 14.