|FG
|FT
|Reb
|LOUISIANA TECH
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|I.Crawford
|44
|9-20
|2-4
|2-7
|3
|3
|22
|Hunter
|22
|4-5
|0-0
|1-5
|0
|5
|8
|Mangum
|39
|5-8
|2-2
|3-11
|1
|2
|14
|J.Crawford
|20
|1-4
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|5
|2
|Willis
|45
|6-17
|7-9
|3-10
|3
|2
|23
|Bullock
|34
|4-8
|1-4
|3-7
|2
|2
|10
|Allen
|15
|1-1
|0-1
|3-7
|0
|0
|2
|Stewart
|5
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|T.Williams
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|225
|30-64
|12-20
|15-47
|12
|19
|81
Percentages: FG .469, FT .600.
3-Point Goals: 9-19, .474 (Willis 4-10, I.Crawford 2-3, Mangum 2-3, Bullock 1-1, J.Crawford 0-1, Stewart 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Bullock, Hunter).
Turnovers: 15 (Willis 5, Bullock 3, Mangum 3, I.Crawford 2, Allen, Hunter).
Steals: 7 (Hunter 2, J.Crawford 2, Bullock, I.Crawford, Willis).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|FIU
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Pinkney
|24
|1-1
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|5
|2
|Dean
|37
|9-16
|2-3
|0-6
|7
|2
|21
|Jones
|41
|10-23
|1-3
|3-5
|1
|2
|25
|Krivokapic
|30
|1-6
|1-2
|0-2
|1
|0
|4
|J.Williams
|27
|3-4
|5-7
|1-5
|1
|4
|12
|Gittens
|27
|1-2
|3-5
|0-2
|1
|3
|6
|Brewer
|18
|3-3
|0-1
|0-2
|0
|0
|6
|Hawkins
|13
|0-3
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Wilcox
|7
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|0
|Grant
|1
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|225
|28-59
|12-21
|5-27
|11
|18
|76
Percentages: FG .475, FT .571.
3-Point Goals: 8-23, .348 (Jones 4-7, Gittens 1-2, J.Williams 1-2, Dean 1-3, Krivokapic 1-6, Hawkins 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Pinkney 3, Brewer, Gittens).
Turnovers: 14 (Dean 4, Jones 3, J.Williams 2, Pinkney 2, Gittens, Hawkins, Krivokapic).
Steals: 10 (Dean 5, J.Williams 2, Brewer, Krivokapic, Wilcox).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Louisiana Tech
|36
|33
|12
|—
|81
|FIU
|24
|45
|7
|—
|76
A_1,232 (12,000).
