FGFTReb
LOUISIANA TECHMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
I.Crawford449-202-42-73322
Hunter224-50-01-5058
Mangum395-82-23-111214
J.Crawford201-40-00-0252
Willis456-177-93-103223
Bullock344-81-43-72210
Allen151-10-13-7002
Stewart50-10-00-0100
T.Williams10-00-00-0000
Totals22530-6412-2015-47121981

Percentages: FG .469, FT .600.

3-Point Goals: 9-19, .474 (Willis 4-10, I.Crawford 2-3, Mangum 2-3, Bullock 1-1, J.Crawford 0-1, Stewart 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Bullock, Hunter).

Turnovers: 15 (Willis 5, Bullock 3, Mangum 3, I.Crawford 2, Allen, Hunter).

Steals: 7 (Hunter 2, J.Crawford 2, Bullock, I.Crawford, Willis).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
FIUMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Pinkney241-10-01-3052
Dean379-162-30-67221
Jones4110-231-33-51225
Krivokapic301-61-20-2104
J.Williams273-45-71-51412
Gittens271-23-50-2136
Brewer183-30-10-2006
Hawkins130-30-00-1000
Wilcox70-00-00-1020
Grant10-10-00-0000
Totals22528-5912-215-27111876

Percentages: FG .475, FT .571.

3-Point Goals: 8-23, .348 (Jones 4-7, Gittens 1-2, J.Williams 1-2, Dean 1-3, Krivokapic 1-6, Hawkins 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Pinkney 3, Brewer, Gittens).

Turnovers: 14 (Dean 4, Jones 3, J.Williams 2, Pinkney 2, Gittens, Hawkins, Krivokapic).

Steals: 10 (Dean 5, J.Williams 2, Brewer, Krivokapic, Wilcox).

Technical Fouls: None.

Louisiana Tech36331281
FIU2445776

A_1,232 (12,000).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you