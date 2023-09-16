|Louisville
|7
|14
|0
|0
|—
|21
|Indiana
|0
|0
|14
|0
|—
|14
First Quarter
LOU_Thrash 85 pass from Plummer (B.Travelstead kick), 2:44.
Second Quarter
LOU_M.Turner 2 run (B.Travelstead kick), 7:44.
LOU_J.Jordan 25 run (B.Travelstead kick), 1:51.
Third Quarter
IND_J.Lucas 30 pass from T.Jackson (Freeman kick), 13:46.
IND_Henderson 2 run (Freeman kick), :55.
|LOU
|IND
|First downs
|20
|19
|Total Net Yards
|422
|357
|Rushes-yards
|39-184
|27-58
|Passing
|238
|299
|Punt Returns
|2-9
|0-0
|Kickoff Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-0
|1-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|13-23-1
|24-34-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-13
|0-0
|Punts
|3-29.667
|5-39.2
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Penalties-Yards
|6-50
|4-20
|Time of Possession
|28:48
|31:12
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Louisville, Jordan 18-113, Plummer 8-42, Turner 4-18, Guerendo 5-16, Huggins-Bruce 1-5, (Team) 2-(minus 2), Coleman 1-(minus 8). Indiana, J.Lucas 8-29, Henderson 7-26, T.Jackson 8-11, C.Turner 2-9, Perry 1-(minus 4), (Team) 1-(minus 13).
PASSING_Louisville, Plummer 13-23-1-238. Indiana, T.Jackson 24-34-1-299.
RECEIVING_Louisville, Thrash 4-159, Huggins-Bruce 3-28, Jordan 2-9, Guerendo 1-17, Lifson 1-13, Thompson 1-7, Coleman 1-5. Indiana, J.Lucas 10-98, Do.McCulley 4-39, Camper 3-74, Archer 2-38, Henderson 2-30, Bomba 1-15, Cooper 1-8, C.Turner 1-(minus 3).
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Louisville, B.Travelstead 38.
