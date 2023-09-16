Louisville7140021
Indiana0014014

First Quarter

LOU_Thrash 85 pass from Plummer (B.Travelstead kick), 2:44.

Second Quarter

LOU_M.Turner 2 run (B.Travelstead kick), 7:44.

LOU_J.Jordan 25 run (B.Travelstead kick), 1:51.

Third Quarter

IND_J.Lucas 30 pass from T.Jackson (Freeman kick), 13:46.

IND_Henderson 2 run (Freeman kick), :55.

LOUIND
First downs2019
Total Net Yards422357
Rushes-yards39-18427-58
Passing238299
Punt Returns2-90-0
Kickoff Returns0-00-0
Interceptions Ret.1-01-0
Comp-Att-Int13-23-124-34-1
Sacked-Yards Lost2-130-0
Punts3-29.6675-39.2
Fumbles-Lost0-01-0
Penalties-Yards6-504-20
Time of Possession28:4831:12

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Louisville, Jordan 18-113, Plummer 8-42, Turner 4-18, Guerendo 5-16, Huggins-Bruce 1-5, (Team) 2-(minus 2), Coleman 1-(minus 8). Indiana, J.Lucas 8-29, Henderson 7-26, T.Jackson 8-11, C.Turner 2-9, Perry 1-(minus 4), (Team) 1-(minus 13).

PASSING_Louisville, Plummer 13-23-1-238. Indiana, T.Jackson 24-34-1-299.

RECEIVING_Louisville, Thrash 4-159, Huggins-Bruce 3-28, Jordan 2-9, Guerendo 1-17, Lifson 1-13, Thompson 1-7, Coleman 1-5. Indiana, J.Lucas 10-98, Do.McCulley 4-39, Camper 3-74, Archer 2-38, Henderson 2-30, Bomba 1-15, Cooper 1-8, C.Turner 1-(minus 3).

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Louisville, B.Travelstead 38.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you