James Madison370010
Louisville73101434

First Quarter

JMU_FG Wise 34, 8:43.

LOU_I.Martin 1 pass from Cunningham (J.Turner kick), 5:49.

Second Quarter

JMU_Agyei-Obese 9 run (Wise kick), 1:43.

LOU_FG J.Turner 28, :00.

Third Quarter

LOU_FG J.Turner 35, 8:59.

LOU_Evans 71 run (J.Turner kick), 6:04.

Fourth Quarter

LOU_T.Hudson 44 pass from Cunningham (J.Turner kick), 12:22.

LOU_Huggins-Bruce 11 pass from Cunningham (J.Turner kick), 6:29.

A_42,157.

JMULOU
First downs923
Total Net Yards193467
Rushes-yards36-14145-244
Passing52223
Punt Returns2-163-7
Kickoff Returns1-30-0
Interceptions Ret.0-00-0
Comp-Att-Int4-15-014-20-0
Sacked-Yards Lost0-03-20
Punts7-43.8573-45.0
Fumbles-Lost0-01-1
Penalties-Yards7-706-73
Time of Possession29:3830:22

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_James Madison, Agyei-Obese 24-102, Black 2-21, Centeio 5-11, Palmer 5-7. Louisville, Evans 10-126, Jordan 17-117, Mitchell 2-1, (Team) 1-0, Cunningham 15-0.

PASSING_James Madison, Centeio 4-15-0-52. Louisville, Cunningham 14-20-0-223.

RECEIVING_James Madison, Black 2-27, Thornton 2-25. Louisville, T.Hudson 6-142, Huggins-Bruce 2-25, Ford 2-21, B.Smith 2-20, C.Bell 1-14, I.Martin 1-1.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_James Madison, Wise 52.

