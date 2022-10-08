Louisville01314734
Virginia1007017

First Quarter

UVA_FG Bettridge 47, 9:45.

UVA_Wicks 40 pass from Armstrong (Bettridge kick), 6:42.

Second Quarter

LOU_FG J.Turner 23, 10:19.

LOU_Domann 44 run (J.Turner kick), 7:51.

LOU_FG J.Turner 20, :00.

Third Quarter

LOU_Ford 32 pass from Domann (J.Turner kick), 10:35.

UVA_Armstrong 11 run (Bettridge kick), 6:58.

LOU_Cooley 1 run (J.Turner kick), :54.

Fourth Quarter

LOU_Jordan 1 run (J.Turner kick), 11:03.

A_38,009.

LOUUVA
First downs2418
Total Net Yards473319
Rushes-yards46-19825-6
Passing275313
Punt Returns3-41-0
Kickoff Returns0-03-37
Interceptions Ret.2-42-26
Comp-Att-Int17-30-224-34-2
Sacked-Yards Lost0-06-35
Punts4-42.254-44.25
Fumbles-Lost0-01-1
Penalties-Yards5-558-66
Time of Possession34:5425:06

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Louisville, Cooley 18-77, Domann 9-71, Jordan 11-29, M.Turner 7-23, (Team) 1-(minus 2). Virginia, X.Brown 4-7, P.Jones 6-6, Hollins 1-0, Armstrong 14-(minus 7).

PASSING_Louisville, Domann 17-30-2-275. Virginia, Armstrong 24-34-2-313.

RECEIVING_Louisville, T.Hudson 7-101, Ford 4-93, Huggins-Bruce 4-53, D.Martin 1-22, M.Turner 1-6. Virginia, K.Thompson 9-98, Wicks 4-69, L.Davis 4-52, S.Wood 3-48, Starling 2-35, Misch 1-6, P.Jones 1-5.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

