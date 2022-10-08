|Louisville
|0
|13
|14
|7
|—
|34
|Virginia
|10
|0
|7
|0
|—
|17
First Quarter
UVA_FG Bettridge 47, 9:45.
UVA_Wicks 40 pass from Armstrong (Bettridge kick), 6:42.
Second Quarter
LOU_FG J.Turner 23, 10:19.
LOU_Domann 44 run (J.Turner kick), 7:51.
LOU_FG J.Turner 20, :00.
Third Quarter
LOU_Ford 32 pass from Domann (J.Turner kick), 10:35.
UVA_Armstrong 11 run (Bettridge kick), 6:58.
LOU_Cooley 1 run (J.Turner kick), :54.
Fourth Quarter
LOU_Jordan 1 run (J.Turner kick), 11:03.
A_38,009.
|LOU
|UVA
|First downs
|24
|18
|Total Net Yards
|473
|319
|Rushes-yards
|46-198
|25-6
|Passing
|275
|313
|Punt Returns
|3-4
|1-0
|Kickoff Returns
|0-0
|3-37
|Interceptions Ret.
|2-4
|2-26
|Comp-Att-Int
|17-30-2
|24-34-2
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|0-0
|6-35
|Punts
|4-42.25
|4-44.25
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Penalties-Yards
|5-55
|8-66
|Time of Possession
|34:54
|25:06
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Louisville, Cooley 18-77, Domann 9-71, Jordan 11-29, M.Turner 7-23, (Team) 1-(minus 2). Virginia, X.Brown 4-7, P.Jones 6-6, Hollins 1-0, Armstrong 14-(minus 7).
PASSING_Louisville, Domann 17-30-2-275. Virginia, Armstrong 24-34-2-313.
RECEIVING_Louisville, T.Hudson 7-101, Ford 4-93, Huggins-Bruce 4-53, D.Martin 1-22, M.Turner 1-6. Virginia, K.Thompson 9-98, Wicks 4-69, L.Davis 4-52, S.Wood 3-48, Starling 2-35, Misch 1-6, P.Jones 1-5.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
