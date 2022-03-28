MICHIGAN (25-7)
Hillmon 4-10 10-13 18, Kiser 3-7 0-1 6, Brown 0-3 3-4 3, Phelia 4-17 0-0 8, Rauch 1-1 0-0 2, Dilk 0-0 0-0 0, Nolan 3-7 0-0 9, Williams 1-1 2-2 4, Totals 16-46 15-20 50
LOUISVILLE (29-4)
Cochran 4-7 1-2 9, Engstler 1-9 3-4 5, Hall 6-10 0-0 15, Kianna Smith 5-13 0-0 11, Van Lith 9-15 3-3 22, Dixon 0-3 0-0 0, Robinson 0-1 0-0 0, Ahlana Smith 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 25-58 7-9 62
|Michigan
|13
|14
|16
|7
|—
|50
|Louisville
|17
|13
|15
|17
|—
|62
3-Point Goals_Michigan 3-14 (Kiser 0-1, Brown 0-2, Phelia 0-5, Nolan 3-6), Louisville 5-15 (Engstler 0-5, Hall 3-4, K.Smith 1-4, Van Lith 1-2). Assists_Michigan 9 (Brown 3, Kiser 3), Louisville 12 (Engstler 4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Michigan 36 (Hillmon 11), Louisville 30 (Engstler 16). Total Fouls_Michigan 12, Louisville 17. Technical Fouls_None. A_4,695.
