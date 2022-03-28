FGFTReb
LOUISVILLE (29-4)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Cochran204-71-21-4149
Engstler351-93-42-16435
Hall366-100-00-02215
Kianna Smith375-130-01-11311
Van Lith389-153-31-31222
Dixon140-30-00-0010
Robinson160-10-01-2320
Ahlana Smith40-00-00-0000
Team00-00-03-4000
Totals20025-587-99-30121762

Percentages: FG 43.103, FT .778.

3-Point Goals: 5-15, .333 (Hall 3-4, K.Smith 1-4, Van Lith 1-2, Engstler 0-5)

Blocked Shots: 4 (Cochran 1, Engstler 1, Van Lith 1, Dixon 1)

Turnovers: 12 (Van Lith 4, Cochran 3, K.Smith 2, Engstler 1, Hall 1, Team 1)

Steals: 15 (Engstler 6, Hall 4, K.Smith 3, Van Lith 2)

Technical Fouls: None

FGFTReb
MICHIGAN (25-7)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Hillmon404-1010-135-111118
Kiser343-70-13-6326
Brown200-33-40-4303
Phelia314-170-00-4138
Rauch311-10-01-2012
Dilk90-00-00-1000
Nolan283-70-00-4149
Williams71-12-21-2014
Team00-00-01-2000
Totals20016-4615-2011-3691250

Percentages: FG 34.783, FT .750.

3-Point Goals: 3-14, .214 (Nolan 3-6, Kiser 0-1, Brown 0-2, Phelia 0-5)

Blocked Shots: 2 (Hillmon 1, Williams 1)

Turnovers: 22 (Hillmon 4, Rauch 4, Kiser 3, Brown 3, Phelia 3, Nolan 2, Dilk 1, Williams 1, Team 1)

Steals: 6 (Rauch 3, Hillmon 1, Brown 1, Nolan 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Michigan131416750
Louisville1713151762

A_4,695

Officials_Katie Lukanich, Kevin Pethtel, Maj Forsberg

