|FG
|FT
|Reb
|LOUISVILLE (29-4)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Cochran
|20
|4-7
|1-2
|1-4
|1
|4
|9
|Engstler
|35
|1-9
|3-4
|2-16
|4
|3
|5
|Hall
|36
|6-10
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|2
|15
|Kianna Smith
|37
|5-13
|0-0
|1-1
|1
|3
|11
|Van Lith
|38
|9-15
|3-3
|1-3
|1
|2
|22
|Dixon
|14
|0-3
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Robinson
|16
|0-1
|0-0
|1-2
|3
|2
|0
|Ahlana Smith
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|3-4
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|25-58
|7-9
|9-30
|12
|17
|62
Percentages: FG 43.103, FT .778.
3-Point Goals: 5-15, .333 (Hall 3-4, K.Smith 1-4, Van Lith 1-2, Engstler 0-5)
Blocked Shots: 4 (Cochran 1, Engstler 1, Van Lith 1, Dixon 1)
Turnovers: 12 (Van Lith 4, Cochran 3, K.Smith 2, Engstler 1, Hall 1, Team 1)
Steals: 15 (Engstler 6, Hall 4, K.Smith 3, Van Lith 2)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MICHIGAN (25-7)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Hillmon
|40
|4-10
|10-13
|5-11
|1
|1
|18
|Kiser
|34
|3-7
|0-1
|3-6
|3
|2
|6
|Brown
|20
|0-3
|3-4
|0-4
|3
|0
|3
|Phelia
|31
|4-17
|0-0
|0-4
|1
|3
|8
|Rauch
|31
|1-1
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|1
|2
|Dilk
|9
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Nolan
|28
|3-7
|0-0
|0-4
|1
|4
|9
|Williams
|7
|1-1
|2-2
|1-2
|0
|1
|4
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|16-46
|15-20
|11-36
|9
|12
|50
Percentages: FG 34.783, FT .750.
3-Point Goals: 3-14, .214 (Nolan 3-6, Kiser 0-1, Brown 0-2, Phelia 0-5)
Blocked Shots: 2 (Hillmon 1, Williams 1)
Turnovers: 22 (Hillmon 4, Rauch 4, Kiser 3, Brown 3, Phelia 3, Nolan 2, Dilk 1, Williams 1, Team 1)
Steals: 6 (Rauch 3, Hillmon 1, Brown 1, Nolan 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|Michigan
|13
|14
|16
|7
|—
|50
|Louisville
|17
|13
|15
|17
|—
|62
A_4,695
Officials_Katie Lukanich, Kevin Pethtel, Maj Forsberg
