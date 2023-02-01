GEORGIA TECH (8-13)
Franklin 3-7 2-3 8, Howard 0-1 0-0 0, Coleman 2-8 2-4 8, Kelly 6-16 2-2 16, Sturdivant 5-16 5-7 17, Moore 1-6 2-4 4, Maxwell 0-4 2-4 2, Pauls Bagatskis 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 18-61 15-24 58.
LOUISVILLE (2-19)
Curry 2-4 2-3 6, Traynor 4-10 1-2 10, Withers 4-8 7-9 19, Ellis 4-11 3-4 11, James 3-5 0-0 7, Lands 2-4 6-6 11, Wheeler 1-1 0-2 2, Okorafor 1-3 0-0 2, Miller 0-0 0-0 0, Payne 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-46 19-26 68.
Halftime_Louisville 33-28. 3-Point Goals_Georgia Tech 7-27 (Coleman 2-6, Kelly 2-7, Sturdivant 2-9, Pauls Bagatskis 1-3, Maxwell 0-1, Moore 0-1), Louisville 7-19 (Withers 4-6, Lands 1-2, James 1-3, Traynor 1-4, Ellis 0-4). Rebounds_Georgia Tech 32 (Franklin 12), Louisville 44 (Withers 13). Assists_Georgia Tech 10 (Sturdivant 4), Louisville 10 (Ellis 4). Total Fouls_Georgia Tech 19, Louisville 20.
