FGFTReb
GEORGIA TECHMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Franklin363-72-37-12138
Howard160-10-00-1120
Coleman362-82-40-4128
Kelly366-162-21-31416
Sturdivant385-165-70-44117
Moore191-62-44-8134
Maxwell120-42-40-0132
Pauls Bagatskis61-30-00-0013
Totals20018-6115-2412-32101958

Percentages: FG .295, FT .625.

3-Point Goals: 7-27, .259 (Coleman 2-6, Kelly 2-7, Sturdivant 2-9, Pauls Bagatskis 1-3, Maxwell 0-1, Moore 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Franklin 3, Coleman, Moore).

Turnovers: 5 (Sturdivant 2, Coleman, Franklin, Maxwell).

Steals: 9 (Franklin 4, Coleman 2, Kelly, Moore, Sturdivant).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
LOUISVILLEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Curry172-42-32-5006
Traynor254-101-21-40310
Withers354-87-90-131419
Ellis384-113-41-64211
James343-50-00-5247
Lands252-46-61-52111
Wheeler111-10-21-2022
Okorafor91-30-01-4132
Miller40-00-00-0010
Payne20-00-00-0000
Totals20021-4619-267-44102068

Percentages: FG .457, FT .731.

3-Point Goals: 7-19, .368 (Withers 4-6, Lands 1-2, James 1-3, Traynor 1-4, Ellis 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Okorafor).

Turnovers: 14 (Ellis 4, Curry 2, Traynor 2, Withers 2, Lands, Miller, Okorafor, Wheeler).

Steals: 5 (Lands 2, Withers 2, Ellis).

Technical Fouls: None.

Georgia Tech283058
Louisville333568

