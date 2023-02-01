|FG
|FT
|Reb
|GEORGIA TECH
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Franklin
|36
|3-7
|2-3
|7-12
|1
|3
|8
|Howard
|16
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|2
|0
|Coleman
|36
|2-8
|2-4
|0-4
|1
|2
|8
|Kelly
|36
|6-16
|2-2
|1-3
|1
|4
|16
|Sturdivant
|38
|5-16
|5-7
|0-4
|4
|1
|17
|Moore
|19
|1-6
|2-4
|4-8
|1
|3
|4
|Maxwell
|12
|0-4
|2-4
|0-0
|1
|3
|2
|Pauls Bagatskis
|6
|1-3
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|3
|Totals
|200
|18-61
|15-24
|12-32
|10
|19
|58
Percentages: FG .295, FT .625.
3-Point Goals: 7-27, .259 (Coleman 2-6, Kelly 2-7, Sturdivant 2-9, Pauls Bagatskis 1-3, Maxwell 0-1, Moore 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Franklin 3, Coleman, Moore).
Turnovers: 5 (Sturdivant 2, Coleman, Franklin, Maxwell).
Steals: 9 (Franklin 4, Coleman 2, Kelly, Moore, Sturdivant).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|LOUISVILLE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Curry
|17
|2-4
|2-3
|2-5
|0
|0
|6
|Traynor
|25
|4-10
|1-2
|1-4
|0
|3
|10
|Withers
|35
|4-8
|7-9
|0-13
|1
|4
|19
|Ellis
|38
|4-11
|3-4
|1-6
|4
|2
|11
|James
|34
|3-5
|0-0
|0-5
|2
|4
|7
|Lands
|25
|2-4
|6-6
|1-5
|2
|1
|11
|Wheeler
|11
|1-1
|0-2
|1-2
|0
|2
|2
|Okorafor
|9
|1-3
|0-0
|1-4
|1
|3
|2
|Miller
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Payne
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|21-46
|19-26
|7-44
|10
|20
|68
Percentages: FG .457, FT .731.
3-Point Goals: 7-19, .368 (Withers 4-6, Lands 1-2, James 1-3, Traynor 1-4, Ellis 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Okorafor).
Turnovers: 14 (Ellis 4, Curry 2, Traynor 2, Withers 2, Lands, Miller, Okorafor, Wheeler).
Steals: 5 (Lands 2, Withers 2, Ellis).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Georgia Tech
|28
|30
|—
|58
|Louisville
|33
|35
|—
|68
.
