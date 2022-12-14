LOUISVILLE (8-4)
Cochran 2-9 1-2 5, Dixon 3-8 0-0 6, Carr 5-9 0-0 13, Jones 4-8 0-0 8, Van Lith 8-14 3-3 19, Harris 3-4 0-0 6, Williams 4-6 0-0 9, Brown 1-3 0-0 2, Robinson 0-1 0-0 0, Walker 0-1 0-0 0, Russell 2-4 0-0 5, Totals 32-67 4-5 73
BELLARMINE (4-7)
Browning 1-2 0-0 2, Merkle 2-4 1-1 5, Butler 1-8 0-0 2, Harrison 7-15 6-6 21, Knies 2-10 2-4 7, Coatney 1-6 0-2 2, Brown 1-4 0-0 2, Keelin 1-5 0-0 2, Reimbold 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 16-54 9-13 43
|Louisville
|15
|19
|21
|18
|—
|73
|Bellarmine
|6
|2
|20
|15
|—
|43
3-Point Goals_Louisville 5-13 (Carr 3-5, Jones 0-1, Van Lith 0-1, Williams 1-2, Brown 0-2, Russell 1-2), Bellarmine 2-11 (Harrison 1-5, Knies 1-4, Keelin 0-2). Assists_Louisville 20 (Carr 7), Bellarmine 8 (Butler 3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Louisville 40 (Cochran 8), Bellarmine 34 (Merkle 8). Total Fouls_Louisville 16, Bellarmine 12. Technical Fouls_None. A_2,676.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.