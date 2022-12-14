|FG
|FT
|Reb
|LOUISVILLE (8-4)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Cochran
|25
|2-9
|1-2
|3-8
|3
|1
|5
|Dixon
|18
|3-8
|0-0
|4-5
|0
|3
|6
|Carr
|30
|5-9
|0-0
|0-0
|7
|1
|13
|Jones
|23
|4-8
|0-0
|1-5
|2
|2
|8
|Van Lith
|31
|8-14
|3-3
|1-6
|3
|1
|19
|Harris
|15
|3-4
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|6
|Williams
|22
|4-6
|0-0
|1-5
|3
|2
|9
|Brown
|5
|1-3
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|2
|Robinson
|6
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|0
|0
|Walker
|10
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|0
|Russell
|15
|2-4
|0-0
|0-4
|0
|2
|5
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|1-4
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|32-67
|4-5
|12-40
|20
|16
|73
Percentages: FG 47.761, FT .800.
3-Point Goals: 5-13, .385 (Carr 3-5, Williams 1-2, Russell 1-2, Jones 0-1, Van Lith 0-1, Brown 0-2)
Blocked Shots: 7 (Dixon 3, Jones 2, Carr 1, Cochran 1)
Turnovers: 10 (Van Lith 6, Carr 1, Cochran 1, Dixon 1, Harris 1)
Steals: 13 (Carr 4, Cochran 2, Williams 2, Dixon 1, Harris 1, Jones 1, Russell 1, Van Lith 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|BELLARMINE (4-7)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Browning
|27
|1-2
|0-0
|1-5
|1
|1
|2
|Merkle
|24
|2-4
|1-1
|0-8
|1
|1
|5
|Butler
|20
|1-8
|0-0
|1-2
|3
|3
|2
|Harrison
|35
|7-15
|6-6
|0-1
|1
|2
|21
|Knies
|33
|2-10
|2-4
|1-4
|0
|1
|7
|Coatney
|29
|1-6
|0-2
|1-3
|1
|3
|2
|Brown
|20
|1-4
|0-0
|3-4
|1
|1
|2
|Keelin
|10
|1-5
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|0
|2
|Reimbold
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|3-5
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|16-54
|9-13
|11-34
|8
|12
|43
Percentages: FG 29.630, FT .692.
3-Point Goals: 2-11, .182 (Harrison 1-5, Knies 1-4, Keelin 0-2)
Blocked Shots: 5 (Merkle 2, Browning 1, Coatney 1, Harrison 1)
Turnovers: 19 (Browning 6, Brown 4, Keelin 3, Butler 2, Harrison 2, Knies 1, Merkle 1)
Steals: 6 (Browning 2, Harrison 2, Brown 1, Knies 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|Louisville
|15
|19
|21
|18
|—
|73
|Bellarmine
|6
|2
|20
|15
|—
|43
A_2,676
Officials_Hannah Reynolds, Linda Miles, Molly Caldwell
