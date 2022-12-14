FGFTReb
LOUISVILLE (8-4)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Cochran252-91-23-8315
Dixon183-80-04-5036
Carr305-90-00-07113
Jones234-80-01-5228
Van Lith318-143-31-63119
Harris153-40-00-1026
Williams224-60-01-5329
Brown51-30-01-1002
Robinson60-10-00-0200
Walker100-10-00-1020
Russell152-40-00-4025
Team00-00-01-4000
Totals20032-674-512-40201673

Percentages: FG 47.761, FT .800.

3-Point Goals: 5-13, .385 (Carr 3-5, Williams 1-2, Russell 1-2, Jones 0-1, Van Lith 0-1, Brown 0-2)

Blocked Shots: 7 (Dixon 3, Jones 2, Carr 1, Cochran 1)

Turnovers: 10 (Van Lith 6, Carr 1, Cochran 1, Dixon 1, Harris 1)

Steals: 13 (Carr 4, Cochran 2, Williams 2, Dixon 1, Harris 1, Jones 1, Russell 1, Van Lith 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FGFTReb
BELLARMINE (4-7)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Browning271-20-01-5112
Merkle242-41-10-8115
Butler201-80-01-2332
Harrison357-156-60-11221
Knies332-102-41-4017
Coatney291-60-21-3132
Brown201-40-03-4112
Keelin101-50-01-2002
Reimbold20-00-00-0000
Team00-00-03-5000
Totals20016-549-1311-3481243

Percentages: FG 29.630, FT .692.

3-Point Goals: 2-11, .182 (Harrison 1-5, Knies 1-4, Keelin 0-2)

Blocked Shots: 5 (Merkle 2, Browning 1, Coatney 1, Harrison 1)

Turnovers: 19 (Browning 6, Brown 4, Keelin 3, Butler 2, Harrison 2, Knies 1, Merkle 1)

Steals: 6 (Browning 2, Harrison 2, Brown 1, Knies 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Louisville1519211873
Bellarmine62201543

A_2,676

Officials_Hannah Reynolds, Linda Miles, Molly Caldwell

