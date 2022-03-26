FGFTReb
LOUISVILLE (28-4)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Cochran161-21-23-3153
Engstler337-123-76-101320
Hall274-80-02-6429
Kianna Smith255-150-00-20312
Van Lith397-219-100-36223
Dixon231-30-01-4132
Konno50-20-00-2010
Robinson200-00-20-0210
Ahlana Smith30-10-00-0000
Verhulst93-30-01-1007
Team00-00-01-5000
Totals20028-6713-2114-36152076

Percentages: FG 41.791, FT .619.

3-Point Goals: 7-21, .333 (Engstler 3-3, K.Smith 2-9, Hall 1-2, Verhulst 1-1, Van Lith 0-5, Konno 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 8 (Engstler 3, Dixon 3, K.Smith 1, Van Lith 1)

Turnovers: 7 (K.Smith 2, Van Lith 2, Engstler 1, Hall 1, Team 1)

Steals: 11 (K.Smith 4, Cochran 2, Robinson 2, Engstler 1, Van Lith 1, Verhulst 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FGFTReb
TENNESSEE (25-9)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Burrell379-192-22-61122
Dye143-123-31-8049
Key331-51-45-10133
Darby303-80-00-4129
Walker335-130-01-14410
Puckett160-42-20-0122
Miles140-20-00-1100
Striplin152-23-44-6017
Wynn81-10-40-1012
Team00-00-010-15000
Totals20024-6611-1923-5291864

Percentages: FG 36.364, FT .579.

3-Point Goals: 5-21, .238 (Darby 3-7, Burrell 2-8, Walker 0-3, Puckett 0-2, Miles 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 2 (Key 1, Striplin 1)

Turnovers: 18 (Walker 5, Dye 3, Key 3, Burrell 2, Wynn 2, Darby 1, Miles 1, Team 1)

Steals: 4 (Walker 2, Burrell 1, Darby 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Tennessee1315221464
Louisville1920162176

A_0

Officials_Tyler Trimble, Tiffany Bird, Eric Brewton

