|FG
|FT
|Reb
|LOUISVILLE (28-4)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Cochran
|16
|1-2
|1-2
|3-3
|1
|5
|3
|Engstler
|33
|7-12
|3-7
|6-10
|1
|3
|20
|Hall
|27
|4-8
|0-0
|2-6
|4
|2
|9
|Kianna Smith
|25
|5-15
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|3
|12
|Van Lith
|39
|7-21
|9-10
|0-3
|6
|2
|23
|Dixon
|23
|1-3
|0-0
|1-4
|1
|3
|2
|Konno
|5
|0-2
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|1
|0
|Robinson
|20
|0-0
|0-2
|0-0
|2
|1
|0
|Ahlana Smith
|3
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Verhulst
|9
|3-3
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|7
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|1-5
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|28-67
|13-21
|14-36
|15
|20
|76
Percentages: FG 41.791, FT .619.
3-Point Goals: 7-21, .333 (Engstler 3-3, K.Smith 2-9, Hall 1-2, Verhulst 1-1, Van Lith 0-5, Konno 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 8 (Engstler 3, Dixon 3, K.Smith 1, Van Lith 1)
Turnovers: 7 (K.Smith 2, Van Lith 2, Engstler 1, Hall 1, Team 1)
Steals: 11 (K.Smith 4, Cochran 2, Robinson 2, Engstler 1, Van Lith 1, Verhulst 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|TENNESSEE (25-9)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Burrell
|37
|9-19
|2-2
|2-6
|1
|1
|22
|Dye
|14
|3-12
|3-3
|1-8
|0
|4
|9
|Key
|33
|1-5
|1-4
|5-10
|1
|3
|3
|Darby
|30
|3-8
|0-0
|0-4
|1
|2
|9
|Walker
|33
|5-13
|0-0
|1-1
|4
|4
|10
|Puckett
|16
|0-4
|2-2
|0-0
|1
|2
|2
|Miles
|14
|0-2
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|0
|0
|Striplin
|15
|2-2
|3-4
|4-6
|0
|1
|7
|Wynn
|8
|1-1
|0-4
|0-1
|0
|1
|2
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|10-15
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|24-66
|11-19
|23-52
|9
|18
|64
Percentages: FG 36.364, FT .579.
3-Point Goals: 5-21, .238 (Darby 3-7, Burrell 2-8, Walker 0-3, Puckett 0-2, Miles 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 2 (Key 1, Striplin 1)
Turnovers: 18 (Walker 5, Dye 3, Key 3, Burrell 2, Wynn 2, Darby 1, Miles 1, Team 1)
Steals: 4 (Walker 2, Burrell 1, Darby 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|Tennessee
|13
|15
|22
|14
|—
|64
|Louisville
|19
|20
|16
|21
|—
|76
A_0
Officials_Tyler Trimble, Tiffany Bird, Eric Brewton
Commented
