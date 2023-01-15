|FG
|FT
|Reb
|LOUISVILLE (14-6)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Cochran
|34
|5-9
|3-6
|2-8
|4
|3
|13
|Dixon
|15
|2-4
|0-0
|2-4
|0
|2
|4
|Carr
|22
|4-7
|1-2
|0-1
|2
|4
|11
|Jones
|27
|9-10
|7-8
|3-10
|1
|4
|25
|Van Lith
|40
|8-18
|3-3
|0-8
|8
|3
|20
|Harris
|18
|1-2
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|1
|2
|Williams
|7
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Konno
|14
|2-3
|0-0
|1-1
|2
|1
|5
|Robinson
|23
|1-5
|0-0
|1-3
|2
|1
|2
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-4
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|32-59
|14-19
|10-42
|19
|20
|82
Percentages: FG 54.237, FT .737.
3-Point Goals: 4-11, .364 (Carr 2-4, Van Lith 1-5, Konno 1-1, Williams 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 6 (Cochran 3, Jones 3)
Turnovers: 18 (Van Lith 7, Jones 4, Cochran 2, Carr 2, Harris 2, Robinson 1)
Steals: 6 (Van Lith 5, Cochran 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|FLORIDA ST. (16-4)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Howard
|27
|2-5
|0-0
|2-4
|0
|0
|5
|Timpson
|31
|5-8
|2-3
|3-7
|0
|3
|12
|Bejedi
|30
|8-17
|6-7
|0-0
|2
|5
|25
|Latson
|31
|3-16
|5-5
|2-4
|3
|2
|11
|Massengill
|33
|2-4
|0-0
|0-5
|3
|2
|4
|Myers
|7
|0-1
|0-0
|1-2
|2
|3
|0
|Gordon
|5
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|3
|O'Brien
|21
|2-9
|5-5
|0-0
|3
|2
|9
|Valenzuela
|15
|2-4
|0-0
|1-3
|1
|0
|6
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|25-66
|18-20
|11-28
|14
|19
|75
Percentages: FG 37.879, FT .900.
3-Point Goals: 7-20, .350 (Bejedi 3-8, Valenzuela 2-3, Howard 1-2, Gordon 1-1, Latson 0-3, Massengill 0-1, O'Brien 0-2)
Blocked Shots: 1 (Latson 1)
Turnovers: 11 (Howard 2, Timpson 2, Latson 2, O'Brien 2, Massengill 1, Myers 1, Valenzuela 1)
Steals: 4 (O'Brien 2, Howard 1, Latson 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|Louisville
|14
|15
|22
|31
|—
|82
|Florida St.
|20
|13
|24
|18
|—
|75
A_2,544
Officials_Carla Fountain, Rod Creech, Bobby Ray
Commented
