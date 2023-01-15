FGFTReb
LOUISVILLE (14-6)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Cochran345-93-62-84313
Dixon152-40-02-4024
Carr224-71-20-12411
Jones279-107-83-101425
Van Lith408-183-30-88320
Harris181-20-01-2012
Williams70-10-00-1010
Konno142-30-01-1215
Robinson231-50-01-3212
Team00-00-00-4000
Totals20032-5914-1910-42192082

Percentages: FG 54.237, FT .737.

3-Point Goals: 4-11, .364 (Carr 2-4, Van Lith 1-5, Konno 1-1, Williams 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 6 (Cochran 3, Jones 3)

Turnovers: 18 (Van Lith 7, Jones 4, Cochran 2, Carr 2, Harris 2, Robinson 1)

Steals: 6 (Van Lith 5, Cochran 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FGFTReb
FLORIDA ST. (16-4)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Howard272-50-02-4005
Timpson315-82-33-70312
Bejedi308-176-70-02525
Latson313-165-52-43211
Massengill332-40-00-5324
Myers70-10-01-2230
Gordon51-20-00-0023
O'Brien212-95-50-0329
Valenzuela152-40-01-3106
Team00-00-02-3000
Totals20025-6618-2011-28141975

Percentages: FG 37.879, FT .900.

3-Point Goals: 7-20, .350 (Bejedi 3-8, Valenzuela 2-3, Howard 1-2, Gordon 1-1, Latson 0-3, Massengill 0-1, O'Brien 0-2)

Blocked Shots: 1 (Latson 1)

Turnovers: 11 (Howard 2, Timpson 2, Latson 2, O'Brien 2, Massengill 1, Myers 1, Valenzuela 1)

Steals: 4 (O'Brien 2, Howard 1, Latson 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Louisville1415223182
Florida St.2013241875

A_2,544

Officials_Carla Fountain, Rod Creech, Bobby Ray

