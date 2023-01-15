LOUISVILLE (14-6)
Cochran 5-9 3-6 13, Dixon 2-4 0-0 4, Carr 4-7 1-2 11, Jones 9-10 7-8 25, Van Lith 8-18 3-3 20, Harris 1-2 0-0 2, Williams 0-1 0-0 0, Konno 2-3 0-0 5, Robinson 1-5 0-0 2, Totals 32-59 14-19 82
FLORIDA ST. (16-4)
Howard 2-5 0-0 5, Timpson 5-8 2-3 12, Bejedi 8-17 6-7 25, Latson 3-16 5-5 11, Massengill 2-4 0-0 4, Myers 0-1 0-0 0, Gordon 1-2 0-0 3, O'Brien 2-9 5-5 9, Valenzuela 2-4 0-0 6, Totals 25-66 18-20 75
|Louisville
|14
|15
|22
|31
|—
|82
|Florida St.
|20
|13
|24
|18
|—
|75
3-Point Goals_Louisville 4-11 (Carr 2-4, Van Lith 1-5, Williams 0-1, Konno 1-1), Florida St. 7-20 (Howard 1-2, Bejedi 3-8, Latson 0-3, Massengill 0-1, Gordon 1-1, O'Brien 0-2, Valenzuela 2-3). Assists_Louisville 19 (Van Lith 8), Florida St. 14 (Latson 3, Massengill 3, O'Brien 3). Fouled Out_Florida St. Bejedi. Rebounds_Louisville 42 (Jones 10), Florida St. 28 (Timpson 7). Total Fouls_Louisville 20, Florida St. 19. Technical Fouls_None. A_2,544.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.