All Times EDT
East Division
WLPct.GB
Jupiter (Miami)6154.530
St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)5855.5132
Daytona (Cincinnati)5858.500
Palm Beach (St. Louis)3578.31025
West Division
WLPct.GB
x-Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)7241.637
x-Bradenton (Pittsburgh)7145.612
Fort Myers (Minnesota)5853.52313
Dunedin (Toronto)5562.47019
Lakeland (Detroit)5263.45221
Clearwater (Philadelphia)5162.45121
x-clinched playoff
Wednesday's Games

St. Lucie 8, Jupiter 7

Tampa at Fort Myers, ppd. to Sept. 16, 1st game

Tampa at Fort Myers 5, Tampa 2, 7 innings 2nd game

Clearwater 6, Dunedin 3, 7 innings, 1st game

Dunedin 3, Clearwater 0, 7 innings, 2nd game

Daytona 7, Palm Beach 2

Bradenton 6, Lakeland 1

Thursday's Games

Tampa at Fort Myers, susp.

Jupiter 12, St. Lucie 8

Daytona at Palm Beach, ppd.

Lakeland 4, Bradenton 3, 10 innings

Clearwater 2, Dunedin 1

Friday's Games

Jupiter at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.

Daytona at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.

Bradenton at Lakeland, 6:30 p.m.

Clearwater at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.

Tampa at Fort Myers, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Bradenton at Lakeland, 6 p.m.

Jupiter at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.

Daytona at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.

Clearwater at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.

Tampa at Fort Myers, 7 p.m.

