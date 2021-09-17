|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Jupiter (Miami)
|61
|54
|.530
|—
|St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)
|58
|55
|.513
|2
|Daytona (Cincinnati)
|58
|58
|.500
|3½
|Palm Beach (St. Louis)
|35
|78
|.310
|25
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)
|72
|41
|.637
|—
|x-Bradenton (Pittsburgh)
|71
|45
|.612
|2½
|Fort Myers (Minnesota)
|58
|53
|.523
|13
|Dunedin (Toronto)
|55
|62
|.470
|19
|Lakeland (Detroit)
|52
|63
|.452
|21
|Clearwater (Philadelphia)
|51
|62
|.451
|21
|x-clinched playoff
|Wednesday's Games
St. Lucie 8, Jupiter 7
Tampa at Fort Myers, ppd. to Sept. 16, 1st game
Tampa at Fort Myers 5, Tampa 2, 7 innings 2nd game
Clearwater 6, Dunedin 3, 7 innings, 1st game
Dunedin 3, Clearwater 0, 7 innings, 2nd game
Daytona 7, Palm Beach 2
Bradenton 6, Lakeland 1
|Thursday's Games
Tampa at Fort Myers, susp.
Jupiter 12, St. Lucie 8
Daytona at Palm Beach, ppd.
Lakeland 4, Bradenton 3, 10 innings
Clearwater 2, Dunedin 1
|Friday's Games
Jupiter at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.
Daytona at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.
Bradenton at Lakeland, 6:30 p.m.
Clearwater at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.
Tampa at Fort Myers, 7 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Bradenton at Lakeland, 6 p.m.
Jupiter at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.
Daytona at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.
Clearwater at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.
Tampa at Fort Myers, 7 p.m.