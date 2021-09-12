|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Fresno (Colorado)
|72
|37
|.661
|—
|San Jose (San Francisco)
|72
|42
|.632
|2½
|Modesto (Seattle)
|59
|50
|.541
|13
|Stockton (Oakland)
|41
|70
|.369
|32
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)
|63
|51
|.553
|—
|Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)
|55
|56
|.495
|6½
|Lake Elsinore (San Diego)
|50
|64
|.439
|13
|Visalia (Arizona)
|36
|78
|.316
|27
|Saturday's Games
Visalia 7, Lake Elsinore 5
San Jose 9, Stockton 2
Fresno at Modesto, canc.
Inland Empire 12, Rancho Cucamonga 5
|Sunday's Games
Fresno at Modesto, canc.
Visalia 4, Lake Elsinore 2
San Jose 11, Stockton 6
Rancho Cucamonga 10, Inland Empire 0
|Monday's Games
No games scheduled.
|Tuesday's Games
Modesto at Stockton, 2:05 p.m.
Inland Empire at Lake Elsinore, 8:35 p.m.
Visalia at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.
San Jose at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.