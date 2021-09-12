All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Fresno (Colorado)7237.661
San Jose (San Francisco)7242.632
Modesto (Seattle)5950.54113
Stockton (Oakland)4170.36932
South Division
WLPct.GB
Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)6351.553
Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)5556.495
Lake Elsinore (San Diego)5064.43913
Visalia (Arizona)3678.31627
Saturday's Games

Visalia 7, Lake Elsinore 5

San Jose 9, Stockton 2

Fresno at Modesto, canc.

Inland Empire 12, Rancho Cucamonga 5

Sunday's Games

Fresno at Modesto, canc.

Visalia 4, Lake Elsinore 2

San Jose 11, Stockton 6

Rancho Cucamonga 10, Inland Empire 0

Monday's Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday's Games

Modesto at Stockton, 2:05 p.m.

Inland Empire at Lake Elsinore, 8:35 p.m.

Visalia at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.

San Jose at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.

