|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Fresno (Colorado)
|74
|41
|.643
|—
|x-San Jose (San Francisco)
|76
|44
|.633
|½
|Modesto (Seattle)
|64
|51
|.557
|10
|Stockton (Oakland)
|42
|75
|.359
|33
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)
|67
|53
|.558
|—
|Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)
|56
|61
|.479
|9½
|Lake Elsinore (San Diego)
|55
|65
|.458
|12
|Visalia (Arizona)
|38
|82
|.317
|29
|x-clinched playoff berth
|Saturday's Games
Rancho Cucamonga 7, Visalia 6
Lake Elsinore 7, Inland Empire 0
San Jose 5, Fresno 2
Modesto 6, Stockton 1
|Sunday's Games
Visalia 6, Rancho Cucamonga 1
Modesto 7, Stockton 0
Fresno 7, San Jose 4
Lake Elsinore 8, Inland Empire 4
|Monday's Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
San Jose at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.