All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
x-Fresno (Colorado)7441.643
x-San Jose (San Francisco)7644.633½
Modesto (Seattle)6451.55710
Stockton (Oakland)4275.35933
South Division
WLPct.GB
Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)6753.558
Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)5661.479
Lake Elsinore (San Diego)5565.45812
Visalia (Arizona)3882.31729
x-clinched playoff berth
Saturday's Games

Rancho Cucamonga 7, Visalia 6

Lake Elsinore 7, Inland Empire 0

San Jose 5, Fresno 2

Modesto 6, Stockton 1

Sunday's Games

Visalia 6, Rancho Cucamonga 1

Modesto 7, Stockton 0

Fresno 7, San Jose 4

Lake Elsinore 8, Inland Empire 4

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

San Jose at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you