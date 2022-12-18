FGFTReb
ALBANY (NY)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Reddish220-42-20-1012
Beagle335-113-50-32313
Patel233-73-40-20311
Drumgoole362-60-01-5236
Hutcheson180-32-24-7012
Edmead267-112-30-03116
Davis232-70-00-1325
Kellogg80-30-01-1000
Ketner60-11-22-3031
Jackson50-10-01-1010
Totals20019-5413-189-24101856

Percentages: FG .352, FT .722.

3-Point Goals: 5-18, .278 (Drumgoole 2-5, Patel 2-5, Davis 1-3, Beagle 0-1, Jackson 0-1, Reddish 0-1, Hutcheson 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Reddish).

Turnovers: 11 (Drumgoole 4, Beagle 2, Ketner 2, Edmead, Hutcheson, Reddish).

Steals: 5 (Beagle 2, Drumgoole, Edmead, Hutcheson).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
LOYOLA CHICAGOMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Alston286-165-64-111317
Welch292-40-10-5134
Kennedy244-54-40-31313
Norris384-82-21-37412
Schwieger336-101-31-52015
Dawson192-30-00-1025
Thomas120-11-20-1101
Quinn80-01-20-3011
Golden70-10-00-0100
Hutson20-00-01-1000
Totals20024-4814-207-33141668

Percentages: FG .500, FT .700.

3-Point Goals: 6-16, .375 (Schwieger 2-4, Norris 2-5, Dawson 1-1, Kennedy 1-1, Alston 0-1, Golden 0-1, Thomas 0-1, Welch 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 7 (Schwieger 2, Welch 2, Alston, Dawson, Thomas).

Turnovers: 12 (Norris 6, Schwieger 2, Alston, Kennedy, Thomas, Welch).

Steals: 4 (Alston 2, Kennedy, Welch).

Technical Fouls: None.

Albany (NY)282856
Loyola Chicago373168

A_3,162 (4,486).

