ALBANY (NY) (4-9)
Reddish 0-4 2-2 2, Beagle 5-11 3-5 13, Patel 3-7 3-4 11, Drumgoole 2-6 0-0 6, Hutcheson 0-3 2-2 2, Edmead 7-11 2-3 16, Davis 2-7 0-0 5, Kellogg 0-3 0-0 0, Ketner 0-1 1-2 1, Jackson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 19-54 13-18 56.
LOYOLA CHICAGO (6-5)
Alston 6-16 5-6 17, Welch 2-4 0-1 4, Kennedy 4-5 4-4 13, Norris 4-8 2-2 12, Schwieger 6-10 1-3 15, Dawson 2-3 0-0 5, Thomas 0-1 1-2 1, Quinn 0-0 1-2 1, Golden 0-1 0-0 0, Hutson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-48 14-20 68.
Halftime_Loyola Chicago 37-28. 3-Point Goals_Albany (NY) 5-18 (Drumgoole 2-5, Patel 2-5, Davis 1-3, Beagle 0-1, Jackson 0-1, Reddish 0-1, Hutcheson 0-2), Loyola Chicago 6-16 (Schwieger 2-4, Norris 2-5, Dawson 1-1, Kennedy 1-1, Alston 0-1, Golden 0-1, Thomas 0-1, Welch 0-2). Rebounds_Albany (NY) 24 (Hutcheson 7), Loyola Chicago 33 (Alston 11). Assists_Albany (NY) 10 (Edmead, Davis 3), Loyola Chicago 14 (Norris 7). Total Fouls_Albany (NY) 18, Loyola Chicago 16. A_3,162 (4,486).
