FGFTReb
TULSAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Selebangue303-74-73-71210
Embery-Simpson241-22-20-1134
Gaston-Chapman181-42-21-4044
Griffin266-140-00-00213
Pritchard335-120-10-35112
Betson224-80-00-10110
Dalger160-31-22-7001
Knight130-12-20-2002
Chukwu90-20-01-1030
McWright62-20-00-1106
Seals20-00-00-0000
Urbancic11-10-00-0002
Totals20023-5611-167-2781664

Percentages: FG .411, FT .688.

3-Point Goals: 7-18, .389 (McWright 2-2, Pritchard 2-3, Betson 2-4, Griffin 1-4, Gaston-Chapman 0-1, Knight 0-1, Selebangue 0-1, Dalger 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Chukwu).

Turnovers: 12 (Betson 4, Dalger 3, Pritchard 3, Chukwu, Griffin).

Steals: 4 (Chukwu, Gaston-Chapman, McWright, Selebangue).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
LOYOLA MARYMOUNTMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Graham214-50-11-6028
Leaupepe276-110-05-90316
Ahrens140-62-20-1002
Anderson181-50-20-0323
Shelton3611-182-43-107324
Stephens244-110-00-00111
Merkviladze193-60-01-4426
Marble140-21-21-3021
Lewis130-20-02-3120
Issanza112-21-10-1015
Nader10-00-00-0000
Nobles10-00-00-0000
Williams10-00-00-0000
Totals20031-686-1213-37151876

Percentages: FG .456, FT .500.

3-Point Goals: 8-29, .276 (Leaupepe 4-5, Stephens 3-8, Anderson 1-4, Lewis 0-1, Marble 0-1, Merkviladze 0-1, Shelton 0-3, Ahrens 0-6).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Graham 3, Shelton).

Turnovers: 11 (Anderson 4, Shelton 3, Stephens 2, Marble, Merkviladze).

Steals: 7 (Graham 2, Marble 2, Shelton 2, Leaupepe).

Technical Fouls: None.

Tulsa352964
Loyola Marymount383876

A_652 (3,900).

