|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SAINT MARY'S (CAL.)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Bowen
|41
|1-5
|0-0
|3-7
|1
|4
|3
|Saxen
|36
|3-6
|0-0
|5-8
|2
|5
|6
|Johnson
|43
|12-20
|5-7
|1-5
|1
|0
|31
|Mahaney
|44
|8-21
|5-6
|1-4
|4
|4
|24
|Ducas
|43
|3-10
|3-4
|2-3
|1
|2
|10
|Marciulionis
|7
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Jefferson
|6
|0-1
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|1
|0
|Wessels
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Barrett
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|225
|27-65
|13-17
|13-31
|9
|17
|74
Percentages: FG .415, FT .765.
3-Point Goals: 7-22, .318 (Mahaney 3-9, Johnson 2-4, Bowen 1-3, Ducas 1-5, Jefferson 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Saxen 2, Ducas).
Turnovers: 10 (Mahaney 5, Saxen 3, Ducas, Johnson).
Steals: 5 (Bowen 2, Johnson 2, Ducas).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|LOYOLA MARYMOUNT
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Leaupepe
|40
|1-7
|4-4
|1-5
|1
|3
|7
|Merkviladze
|32
|6-10
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|2
|15
|Issanza
|21
|0-0
|1-3
|2-6
|0
|3
|1
|Ahrens
|29
|3-5
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|3
|9
|Shelton
|43
|12-26
|6-6
|2-5
|4
|1
|31
|Anderson
|33
|2-6
|3-5
|0-1
|1
|1
|9
|Marble
|18
|1-1
|2-2
|0-3
|0
|1
|4
|Graham
|9
|1-1
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|1
|2
|Totals
|225
|26-56
|16-20
|6-26
|9
|16
|78
Percentages: FG .464, FT .800.
3-Point Goals: 10-19, .526 (Merkviladze 3-3, Ahrens 3-5, Anderson 2-2, Shelton 1-4, Leaupepe 1-5).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 3.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Issanza 2, Ahrens, Graham, Shelton).
Turnovers: 11 (Shelton 4, Leaupepe 3, Merkviladze 2, Anderson, Issanza).
Steals: 5 (Anderson 2, Ahrens, Merkviladze, Shelton).
Technical Fouls: Lions, 00:02 first.
|Saint Mary's (Cal.)
|30
|33
|11
|—
|74
|Loyola Marymount
|23
|40
|15
|—
|78
A_1,775 (3,900).
