FGFTReb
SAINT MARY'S (CAL.)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Bowen411-50-03-7143
Saxen363-60-05-8256
Johnson4312-205-71-51031
Mahaney448-215-61-44424
Ducas433-103-42-31210
Marciulionis70-20-00-0000
Jefferson60-10-01-3010
Wessels30-00-00-1000
Barrett20-00-00-0010
Totals22527-6513-1713-3191774

Percentages: FG .415, FT .765.

3-Point Goals: 7-22, .318 (Mahaney 3-9, Johnson 2-4, Bowen 1-3, Ducas 1-5, Jefferson 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Saxen 2, Ducas).

Turnovers: 10 (Mahaney 5, Saxen 3, Ducas, Johnson).

Steals: 5 (Bowen 2, Johnson 2, Ducas).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
LOYOLA MARYMOUNTMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Leaupepe401-74-41-5137
Merkviladze326-100-00-22215
Issanza210-01-32-6031
Ahrens293-50-00-1139
Shelton4312-266-62-54131
Anderson332-63-50-1119
Marble181-12-20-3014
Graham91-10-01-3012
Totals22526-5616-206-2691678

Percentages: FG .464, FT .800.

3-Point Goals: 10-19, .526 (Merkviladze 3-3, Ahrens 3-5, Anderson 2-2, Shelton 1-4, Leaupepe 1-5).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 3.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Issanza 2, Ahrens, Graham, Shelton).

Turnovers: 11 (Shelton 4, Leaupepe 3, Merkviladze 2, Anderson, Issanza).

Steals: 5 (Anderson 2, Ahrens, Merkviladze, Shelton).

Technical Fouls: Lions, 00:02 first.

Saint Mary's (Cal.)30331174
Loyola Marymount23401578

A_1,775 (3,900).

